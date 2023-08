ESPN reveals final 2023 preseason college football power rankings

College football is but mere weeks away, with Week 0 coming in just over a week and Week 1 games beginning one week from now.

The field is set, the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 are out, but how does the worldwide leader see the college football landscape?

On Wednesday, ESPN revealed its final 2023 preseason college football rankings now that we have a bit of a better idea of how teams are looking in fall camp as they prepare for the upcoming year. Naturally, some of the power rankings match the aforementioned rankings, but there are some subtle differences.

Here is how ESPN ranks the best teams in college football entering 2023, as well as their schedule this year and record last year.

Georgia Bulldogs

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 15-0

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 UT Martin Skyhawks Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA Saturday

Sept. 9 Ball State Cardinals Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA Saturday

Sept. 16 South Carolina Gamecocks Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA Saturday

Sept. 23 UAB Blazers Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA Saturday

Sept. 30 at Auburn Tigers Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL Saturday

Oct. 7 Kentucky Wildcats Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA Saturday

Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt Commodores FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN Saturday

Oct. 21 OFF Saturday

Oct. 28 vs. Florida Gators TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL Saturday

Nov. 4 Missouri Tigers Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA Saturday

Nov. 11 Ole Miss Rebels Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA Saturday

Nov. 18 at Tennessee Volunteers Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Saturday

Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 13-1

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 East Carolina Pirates Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Saturday

Sept. 9 UNLV Rebels Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Saturday

Sept. 16 Bowling Green Falcons Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Saturday

Sept. 23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Saturday

Sept. 30 at Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE Saturday

Oct. 7 at Minnesota Golden Gophers Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Saturday

Oct. 14 Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Saturday

Oct. 21 at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI Saturday

Oct. 28 OFF Saturday

Nov. 4 Purdue Boilermakers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Saturday

Nov. 11 at Penn State Nittany Lions Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Saturday

Nov. 18 at Maryland Terrapins SECU Stadium, College Park, MD Saturday

Nov. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 11-2

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 at Indiana Hoosiers Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN Saturday

Sept. 9 Youngstown State Penguins Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Saturday

Sept. 16 WKU Hilltoppers Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Saturday

Sept. 23 at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN Saturday

Sept. 30 OFF Saturday

Oct. 7 Maryland Terrapins Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Saturday

Oct. 14 at Purdue Boilermakers Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN Saturday

Oct. 21 Penn State Nittany Lions Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Saturday

Oct. 28 at Wisconsin Badgers Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI Saturday

Nov. 4 at Rutgers Scarlet Knights SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ Saturday

Nov. 11 Michigan State Spartans Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Saturday

Nov. 18 Minnesota Golden Gophers Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Saturday

Nov. 25 at Michigan Wolverines Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 11-2

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Sept. 9 Texas Longhorns Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Sept. 16 at USF Bulls Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Saturday

Sept. 23 Ole Miss Rebels Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Sept. 30 at Mississippi State Bulldogs Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS Saturday

Oct. 7 at Texas A&M Aggies Kyle Field, College Station, TX Saturday

Oct. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Oct. 21 Tennessee Volunteers Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Oct. 28 OFF Saturday

Nov. 4 LSU Tigers Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Nov. 11 at Kentucky Wildcats Kroger Field, Lexington, KY Saturday

Nov. 18 Chattanooga Mocs Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Nov. 25 at Auburn Tigers Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

LSU Tigers

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

2022 record: 10-4

2023 schedule

Sunday

Sept. 3 vs. Florida State Seminoles Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL Saturday

Sept. 9 Grambling State Tigers Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA Saturday

Sept. 16 at Mississippi State Bulldogs Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS Saturday

Sept. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA Saturday

Sept. 30 at Ole Miss Rebels Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS Saturday

Oct. 7 at Missouri Tigers Faurot Field, Columbia, MO Saturday

Oct. 14 Auburn Tigers Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA Saturday

Oct. 21 Army Black Knights Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA Saturday

Oct. 28 OFF Saturday

Nov. 4 at Alabama Crimson Tide Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Nov. 11 Florida Gators Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA Saturday

Nov. 18 Georgia State Panthers Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA Saturday

Nov. 25 Texas A&M Aggies Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 11-3

2023 schedule

Saturday

Aug. 26 San Jose State Spartans LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Saturday

Sept. 2 Nevada Wolf Pack LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Saturday

Sept. 9 Stanford Cardinal LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Saturday

Sept. 16 OFF Saturday

Sept. 23 at Arizona State Sun Devils Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ Saturday

Sept. 30 at Colorado Buffaloes Folsom Field, Boulder, CO Saturday

Oct. 7 Arizona Wildcats LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Saturday

Oct. 14 at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN Saturday

Oct. 21 Utah Utes LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Saturday

Oct. 28 at California Golden Bears Cal Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA Saturday

Nov. 4 Washington Huskies LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Saturday

Nov. 11 at Oregon Ducks Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR Saturday

Nov. 18 UCLA Bruins LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Saturday

Nov. 25 OFF

Florida State Seminoles

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 10-3

2023 schedule

Sunday

Sept. 3 vs. LSU Tigers Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL Saturday

Sept. 9 Southern Miss Golden Eagles Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL Saturday

Sept. 16 at Boston College Eagles Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA Saturday

Sept. 23 at Clemson Tigers Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC Saturday

Sept. 30 OFF Saturday

Oct. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL Saturday

Oct. 14 Syracuse Orange Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL Saturday

Oct. 21 Duke Blue Devils Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL Saturday

Oct. 28 at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Allegacy Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC Saturday

Nov. 4 at Pitt Panthers Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Saturday

Nov. 11 Miami (FL) Hurricanes Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL Saturday

Nov. 18 North Alabama Lions Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL Saturday

Nov. 25 at Florida Gators Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 11-2

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 West Virginia Mountaineers Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Saturday

Sept. 9 Delaware Blue Hens Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Saturday

Sept. 16 at Illinois Fighting Illini Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL Saturday

Sept. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Saturday

Sept. 30 at Northwestern Wildcats Ryan Field, Evanston, IL Saturday

Oct. 7 OFF Saturday

Oct. 14 UMass Minutemen Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Saturday

Oct. 21 at Ohio State Buckeyes Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Saturday

Oct. 28 Indiana Hoosiers Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Saturday

Nov. 4 at Maryland Terrapins SECU Stadium, College Park, MD Saturday

Nov. 11 Michigan Wolverines Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Saturday

Nov. 18 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Friday

Nov. 24 at Michigan State Spartans Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Clemson Tigers

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

2022 record: 11-3

2023 schedule

Monday

Sept. 4 at Duke Blue Devils Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC Saturday

Sept. 9 Charleston Sou. Buccaneers Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC Saturday

Sept. 16 Florida Atlantic Owls Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC Saturday

Sept. 23 Florida State Semin olesMemorial Stadium, Clemson, SC Saturday

Sept. 30 at Syracuse Orange JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY Saturday

Oct. 7 Wake Forest Demon Deacons Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC Saturday

Oct. 14 OFF Saturday

Oct. 21 at Miami (FL) Hurricanes Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL Saturday

Oct. 28 at NC State Wolfpack Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC Saturday

Nov. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC Saturday

Nov. 11 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC Saturday

Nov. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC Saturday

Nov. 25 at South Carolina Gamecocks Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 8-5

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 Rice Owls DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX Saturday

Sept. 9 at Alabama Crimson Tide Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Sept. 16 Wyoming Cowboys DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX Saturday

Sept. 23 at Baylor Bears McLane Stadium, Waco, TX Saturday

Sept. 30 Kansas Jayhawks DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX Saturday

Oct. 7 vs Oklahoma Sooners Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, TX Saturday

Oct. 14 OFF Saturday

Oct. 21 at Houston Cougars TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX Saturday

Oct. 28 BYU Cougars DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX Saturday

Nov. 4 Kansas State Wildcats DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX Saturday

Nov. 11 at TCU Horned Frogs Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Saturday

Nov. 18 at Iowa State Cyclones Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA Friday

Nov. 24 Texas Tech Red Raiders DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2022 record: 11-2

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 vs. Virginia Cavaliers Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Saturday

Sept. 9 Austin Peay Governors Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Saturday

Sept. 16 at Florida Gators Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL Saturday

Sept. 23 UTSA Roadrunners Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Saturday

Sept. 30 South Carolina Gamecocks Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Saturday

Oct. 7 OFF Saturday

Oct. 14 Texas A&M Aggies Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Saturday

Oct. 21 at Alabama Crimson Tide Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Oct. 28 at Kentucky Wildcats Kroger Field, Lexington, KY Saturday

Nov. 4 UConn Huskies Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Saturday

Nov. 11 at Missouri Tigers Faurot Field, Columbia, MO Saturday

Nov. 18 Georgia Bulldogs Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Saturday

Nov. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

Washington Huskies

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

2022 record: 11-2

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 Boise State Broncos Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA Saturday

Sept. 9 Tulsa Golden Hurricane Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA Saturday

Sept. 16 at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI Saturday

Sept. 23 California Golden Bears Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA Saturday

Sept. 30 at Arizona Wildcats Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ Saturday

Oct. 7 OFF Saturday

Oct. 14 Oregon Ducks Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA Saturday

Oct. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA Saturday

Oct. 28 at Stanford Cardinal Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA Saturday

Nov. 4 at USC Trojans LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Saturday

Nov. 11 Utah Utes Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA Saturday

Nov. 18 at Oregon State Beavers Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR Saturday

Nov. 25 Washington State Cougars Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

Utah Utes

Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

2022 record: 10-4

2023 schedule

Thursday

Aug. 31 Florida Gators Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT Saturday

Sept. 9 at Baylor Bears McLane Stadium, Waco, TX Saturday

Sept. 16 Weber State Wildcats Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT Saturday

Sept. 23 UCLA Bruins Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT Friday

Sept. 29 at Oregon State Beavers Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR Saturday

Oct. 7 OFF Saturday

Oct. 14 California Golden Bears Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT Saturday

Oct. 21 at USC Trojans LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Saturday

Oct. 28 Oregon Ducks Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT Saturday

Nov. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT Saturday

Nov. 11 at Washington Huskies Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA Saturday

Nov. 18 at Arizona Wildcats Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ Saturday

Nov. 25 Colorado Buffaloes Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 9-4

2023 schedule

Saturday

Aug. 26 vs. Navy Midshipmen Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland Saturday

Sept. 2 Tennessee State Tigers Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN Saturday

Sept. 9 at NC State Wolfpack Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC Saturday

Sept. 16 Central Michigan Chippewas Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN Saturday

Sept. 23 Ohio State Buc keyesNotre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN Saturday

Sept. 30 at Duke Blue Devils Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC Saturday

Oct. 7 at Louisville Cardinals L&N Stadium, Louisville, KY Saturday

Oct. 14 USC Trojans Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN Saturday

Oct. 21 OFF Saturday

Oct. 28 Pitt Panthers Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN Saturday

Nov. 4 at Clemson Tigers Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC Saturday

Nov. 11 OFF Saturday

Nov. 18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN Saturday

Nov. 25 at Stanford Cardinal Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

Oregon Ducks

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

2022 record: 10-3

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 Portland State Vikings Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR Saturday

Sept. 9 at Texas Tech Red Raiders Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX Saturday

Sept. 16 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR Saturday

Sept. 23 Colorado Buffaloes Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR Saturday

Sept. 30 at Stanford Cardinal Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA Saturday

Oct. 7 OFF Saturday

Oct. 14 at Washington Huskies Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA Saturday

Oct. 21 Washington State Cougars Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR Saturday

Oct. 28 at Utah Utes Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT Saturday

Nov. 4 California Golden Bears Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR Saturday

Nov. 11 USC Trojans Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR Saturday

Nov. 18 at Arizona State Sun Devils Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ Friday

Nov. 24 Oregon State Beavers Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

TCU Horned Frogs

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 13-2

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 Colorado Buffaloes Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Saturday

Sept. 9 Nicholls Colonels Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Saturday

Sept. 16 at Houston Cougars TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX Saturday

Sept. 23 SMU Mustangs Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Saturday

Sept. 30 West Virginia Mountaineers Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Saturday

Oct. 7 at Iowa State Cyclones Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA Saturday

Oct. 14 BYU Cougars Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Saturday

Oct. 21 at Kansas State Wildcats Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS Saturday

Oct. 28 OFF Thursday

Nov. 2 at Texas Tech Red Raiders Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX Saturday

Nov. 11 Texas Longhorns Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Saturday

Nov. 18 Baylor Bears Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Friday

Nov. 24 at Oklahoma Sooners Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium, Norman, OK

Kansas State Wildcats

AP Photo/Nate Billings

2022 record: 10-4

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 Southeast Missouri Redhawks Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS Saturday

Sept. 9 Troy Trojans Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS Saturday

Sept. 16 at Missouri Tigers Faurot Field, Columbia, MO Saturday

Sept. 23 UCF Knights Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS Saturday

Sept. 30 OFF Friday

Oct. 6 at Oklahoma State Cowboys Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK Saturday

Oct. 14 at Texas Tech Red Raiders Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX Saturday

Oct. 21 TCU Horned Frogs Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS Saturday

Oct. 28 Houston Cougars Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS Saturday

Nov. 4 at Texas Longhorns DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX Saturday

Nov. 11 Baylor Bears Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS Saturday

Nov. 18 at Kansas Jayhawks David Booth Kansas Mem. Stadium, Lawrence, KS Saturday

Nov. 25 Iowa State Cyclones Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

Oregon State Beavers

Syndication: Statesman Journal

2022 record: 10-3

2023 schedule

Sunday

Sept. 3 at San Jose State Spartans CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA Saturday

Sept. 9 UC Davis Aggies Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR Saturday

Sept. 16 San Diego State Aztecs Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR Saturday

Sept. 23 at Washington State Cougars Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA Friday

Sept. 29 Utah Utes Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR Saturday

Oct. 7 at California Golden Bears Cal Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA Saturday

Oct. 14 UCLA Bruins Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR Saturday

Oct. 21 OFF Saturday

Oct. 28 at Arizona Wildcats Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ Saturday

Nov. 4 at Colorado Buffaloes Folsom Field, Boulder, CO Saturday

Nov. 11 Stanford Cardinal Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR Saturday

Nov. 18 Washington Huskies Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR Friday

Nov. 24 at Oregon Ducks Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

North Carolina Tar Heels

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 9-5

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC Saturday

Sept. 9 Appalachian State Mountaineers Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC Saturday

Sept. 16 Minnesota Golden Gophers Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC Saturday

Sept. 23 at Pitt Panthers Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Saturday

Sept. 30 OFF Saturday

Oct. 7 Syracuse Orange Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC Saturday

Oct. 14 Miami (FL) Hurricanes Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC Saturday

Oct. 21 Virginia Cavaliers Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC Saturday

Oct. 28 at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA Saturday

Nov. 4 Campbell Camels Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC Saturday

Nov. 11 Duke Blue Devils Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC Saturday

Nov. 18 at Clemson Tigers Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC Saturday

Nov. 25 at NC State Wolfpack Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

Wisconsin Badgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 7-6

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 Buffalo Bulls Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI Saturday

Sept. 9 at Washington State Cougars Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA Saturday

Sept. 16 Georgia Southern Eagles Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI Friday

Sept. 22 at Purdue Boilermakers Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN Saturday

Sept. 30 OFF Saturday

Oct. 7 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI Saturday

Oct. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI Saturday

Oct. 21 at Illinois Fighting Illini Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL Saturday

Oct. 28 Ohio State Buckeyes Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI Saturday

Nov. 4 at Indiana Hoosiers Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN Saturday

Nov. 11 Northwestern Wildcats Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI Saturday

Nov. 18 Nebraska Cornhuskers Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI Saturday

Nov. 25 at Minnesota Golden Gophers Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Ole Miss Rebels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 8-5

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 Mercer Bears Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS Saturday

Sept. 9 at Tulane Green Wave Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA Saturday

Sept. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS Saturday

Sept. 23 at Alabama Crimson Tide Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Sept. 30 LSU Tigers Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS Saturday

Oct. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS Saturday

Oct. 14 OFF Saturday

Oct. 21 at Auburn Tigers Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL Saturday

Oct. 28 Vanderbilt Commodores Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS Saturday

Nov. 4 Texas A&M Aggies Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS Saturday

Nov. 11 at Georgia Bulldogs Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA Saturday

Nov. 18 ULM Warhawks Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS Thursday

Nov. 23 at Mississippi State Bulldogs Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

Oklahoma Sooners

Syndication: The Oklahoman

2022 record: 6-7

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 Arkansas State Red Wolves Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium, Norman, OK Saturday

Sept. 9 SMU Mustangs Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium, Norman, OK Saturday

Sept. 16 at Tulsa Golden Hurricane H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK Saturday

Sept. 23 at Cincinnati Bearcats Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH Saturday

Sept. 30 Iowa State Cyclones Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium, Norman, OK Saturday

Oct. 7 vs. Texas Longhorns Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, TX Saturday

Oct. 14 OFF Saturday

Oct. 21 UCF Knights Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium, Norman, OK Saturday

Oct. 28 at Kansas Jayhawks David Booth Kansas Mem. Stadium, Lawrence, KS Saturday

Nov. 4 at Oklahoma State Cowboys Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK Saturday

Nov. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium, Norman, OK Saturday

Nov. 18 at BYU Cougars LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT Friday

Nov. 24 TCU Horned Frogs Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium, Norman, OK

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 8-5

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 at Wyoming Cowboys War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY Saturday

Sept. 9 Oregon Ducks Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX Saturday

Sept. 16 Tarleton State Texans Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX Saturday

Sept. 23 at West Virginia Mountaineers Mountaineer Field, Morgantown, WV Saturday

Sept. 30 Houston Cougars Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX Saturday

Oct. 7 at Baylor Bears McLane Stadium, Waco, TX Saturday

Oct. 14 Kansas State Wildcats Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX Saturday

Oct. 21 at BYU Cougars LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT Saturday

Oct. 28 OFF Saturday

Nov. 4 TCU Horned Frogs Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX Saturday

Nov. 11 at Kansas Jayhawks David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS Saturday

Nov. 18 UCF Knights Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX Friday

Nov. 24 at Texas Longhorns DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 5-7

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 New Mexico Lobos Kyle Field, College Station, TX Saturday

Sept. 9 at Miami (FL) Hurricanes Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL Saturday

Sept. 16 ULM Warhawks Kyle Field, College Station, TX Saturday

Sept. 23 Auburn Tigers Kyle Field, College Station, TX Saturday

Sept. 30 vs Arkansas Razorbacks AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Saturday

Oct. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide Kyle Field, College Station, TX Saturday

Oct. 14 at Tennessee Volunteers Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Saturday

Oct. 21 OFF Saturday

Oct. 28 South Carolina Gamecocks Kyle Field, College Station, TX Saturday

Nov. 4 at Ole Miss RebelsVaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS Saturday

Nov. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs Kyle Field, College Station, TX Saturday

Nov. 18 Abilene Christian Wildcats Kyle Field, College Station, TX Saturday

Nov. 25 at LSU Tigers Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

Tulane Green Wave

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 12-2

2023 schedule

Saturday

Sept. 2 South Alabama Jaguars Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA Saturday

Sept. 9 Ole Miss Rebels Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA Saturday

Sept. 16 at Southern Miss Golden Eagles M. M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS Saturday

Sept. 23 Nicholls Colonels Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA Saturday

Sept. 30 UAB Blazers Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA Saturday

Oct. 7 OFF Friday

Oct. 13 at Memphis Tigers Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN Saturday

Oct. 21 North Texas Mean Green (HC)Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA Saturday

Oct. 28 at Rice Owls Rice Stadium, Houston, TX Saturday

Nov. 4 at East Carolina Pirates Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC Saturday

Nov. 11 Tulsa Golden Hurricane Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA Saturday

Nov. 18 at Florida Atlantic Owls FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL Saturday

Nov. 25 UTSA Roadrunners Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire