ESPN reveals ‘daring’ offseason move for Chargers
The Chargers will be looking to add more talent in the cornerbacks room this offseason and Scott Spratt of Football Outsiders has a way for Los Angeles to do so. Football Outsiders recently offered a daring move for each NFL team to make this offseason, and Spratt believes LA should add cornerback Patrick Peterson. He wrote that giving head coach Brandon Staley a cornerback who can move around and cover anyone the way Peterson can could help put the Chargers’ defense over the top. Whether the Chargers choose to re-sign Michael Davis should have no bearing on also trying to bring in Patrick Peterson.