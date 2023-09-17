ESPN Reveals College Football Power Rankings Following Week 3

Week 3 of the college football calendar for 2023 wasn’t supposed to a huge deal as there wasn’t a single game between ranked teams. As usually happens though, that didn’t matter. Saturday proved to be another dandy as upsets, late comebacks, and drama filled the college football world.

So how do the rankings shake out following the action?

Later Sunday morning we’ll see what changes come to the US LBM Coaches Poll then.

However, ESPN has already updated their power rankings following the Week 3 action. Here is how they see the top 25 as most teams are now already a quarter of the way through their regular seasons.

Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Our thoughts: Kansas State entered Saturday ranked 15th in the AP Poll and lost on a 61-yard field goal as time expired at Missouri. Yet Missouri, who beat Kansas State and is undefeated themselves, isn’t ranked in this. Alrighty then.

Iowa

USA TODAY SPORTS

Our thoughts: Iowa overcame a slow start and weather delay to route Western Michigan, 41-7. That’s not an error – Iowa actually did score 40-points in a football game.

UCLA

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Our thoughts: UCLA came out the gate flying as they scored 35-first quarter points against North Carolina Central. Can the Bruins offense stay impressive as they get into a very deep Pac-12 now?

Washington State

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Our thoughts: The Pac-12 is loaded this year and Washington State again had their offense on display as they scored nine touchdowns and totaled over 700-yards of offense in their blowout win over Northern Colorado.

Tennessee

USA TODAY Sports

Our thoughts: Tennessee got their butts kicked at Florida during the game Saturday night. They then got their butts kicked by Florida again when the frustrated Volunteers let their emotions spill over into a post-game brawl.

Miami (FL)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Our thoughts: Miami routed Bethune-Cookman as expected on Friday night as the Hurricanes now shift their focus to what might be a much more winnable ACC than previously thought.

Duke

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Our thoughts: Duke moved to 3-0 with an easy victory over Northwestern. The Blue Devils ran wild, totaling 268-yards on the ground in their latest victory.

Colorado

USA TODAY SPORTS

Our thoughts: Colorado came back late to beat rival Colorado State in double overtime. The game was a thriller and full of drama but if you know anything about Colorado State (besides they’re legit dirty), you know that if Colorado was really the 18th best team in the nation that this wouldn’t have been a game.

North Carolina (3-0)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Our thoughts: North Carolina is 3-0 after playing a rather difficult non-conference slate. Their 31-13 win over Minnesota wasn’t competitive as the Tar Heels, like Miami, may just have something to say about the race to win the ACC in 2023.

Ole Miss (3-0)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Our thoughts: Quarterback Jaxson Dart led the way as Ole Miss had their rushing game working yet again against Georgia Tech. Is this the year Ole Miss can make a run to the SEC Championship game? From what the rest of the conference has shown, they seemingly have a realistic chance that has been rare for the program.

Oklahoma (3-0)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Our thoughts: Outstanding in Week 1, average in Week 2, and outstanding again in their Week 3 win over Tulsa. After Texas beat Alabama last week it was almost assumed the Longhorns would roll through the Big 12 but Oklahoma clearly has things in a better place than they did a year ago.

Alabama (2-1)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Our thoughts: We tried to tell you that Tyler Buchner wasn’t going to be the answer to Alabama‘s questions at quarterback. We didn’t realize the entire offense would be this bad, though. Alabama is 14th on this list based on name alone.

LSU (2-1)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Our thoughts: Just two weeks ago was an embarrassing Week 1 loss for the Tigers against Florida State but despite being put on upset alert by many experts, LSU started their SEC season in a big way, dominating Mississippi State on Saturday.

Oregon State (3-0)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Our thoughts: DJ Uiagalelei was more down than up at quarterback for Oregon State but the Beavers dominated the running game against San Diego State. A real test awaits them next week as they open the Pac-12 season against unbeaten Washington State.

Oregon (3-0)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Our thoughts: It’s easy to look at Oregon and think offense traditionally but it was the Ducks defense that set up a comeback last week at Texas Tech and their defense that held Hawai’i to just 201-yards of offense Saturday.

Utah (3-0)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Our thoughts: Utah had to go another week without starting quarterback Cam Rising but it didn’t matter much as they handled Weber State with ease as expected.

Notre Dame (3-0)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Our thoughts: It wasn’t the prettiest of performances but at the end of the day it was a 41-17 Notre Dame victory over Central Michigan that sets the Irish up for a mega-showdown against unbeaten Ohio State next weekend.

Penn State (3-0)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Our thoughts: It’s only three games into the year but to date Penn State has impressed me the most of any Big Ten team. They should go largely unchallenged until Ohio State and Michigan show up on the schedule in the late fall.

Washington (3-0)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Our thoughts: Washington’s offense isn’t just as good as it was a year ago but perhaps even better. The Huskies were able to be the first team to feast on Michigan State as the Spartans were a pushover as a host in the 41-7 drubbing.

Ohio State (3-0)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Our thoughts: The Buckeyes played their best game of the short year to date in drubbing Western Kentucky 63-10. Ohio State’s defense appears to be playing at a high level as they travel to Notre Dame for a marquee matchup Saturday night.

Texas (3-0)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Our thoughts: Texas scared many, ourselves included, by heading to the fourth quarter tied at 10 with Wyoming Saturday night. The Longhorns dominated late to avoid major embarrassment.

USC (3-0)

Sep 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) celebrates with wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) after scoring on a 75-yard touchdown reception against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Our thoughts: USC’s offense looks as good as ever and their defense looks improved. We’ve discussed this previously with Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire who is still in wait-and-see mode with the defense. USC was off this week.

Florida State (3-0)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Our thoughts: The good news – Florida State’s win over LSU looks that much better after the Tigers dominating win we mentioned above.

The bad news – Florida State nearly coughed up a big lead at Boston College, who has already lost at home to Northern Illinois.

The only thing that really matters right now – Florida State heads to Clemson this Saturday.

Michigan (3-0)

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Our thoughts: We’ve mentioned before that Michigan won’t be tested until November but they were able to come back and roll Bowling Green on Saturday despite two first half interceptions from quarterback JJ McCarthy.

Georgia (3-0)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Our thoughts: The first half wasn’t particularly good for Georgia who trailed South Carolina 14-3 through 30 minutes Saturday but the Bulldogs tightened things up on both sides of the ball, rallying to a 24-14 victory.

