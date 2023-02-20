ESPN reporter says Jets believe Derek Carr is the type of the quarterback that can win them a championship

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr visited the Jets over the weekend. It was his first visit to a team since officially being released by the Raiders and his second visit overall after previously visiting the Saints.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the meeting went very well and he says the Jets believe Carr is “the type of quarterback that can win them a championship.”

Darlington notes that the Jets remain “fascinated” by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers but that the timeline is an issue. Rodgers still has to decide if he wants to play at all in 2023, then decide if he wants to play for Green Bay. After that, it’s a matter of whether the Packers even want to trade Rodgers.

This is where the Jets have a very interesting decision to make. Do they push for Carr now or attempt to wait for Rodgers and risk losing Carr and risk having Rodgers not even want to be traded to the Jets or have the Packers not want to trade Rodgers at all? It’s going to be a very interesting time and perhaps we get more word on this situation next week at the Scouting Combine.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire