ESPN reporter ponders if Patriots will draft this RB with No. 14 pick

Don’t sleep on the New England Patriots taking a running back in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Earlier in the month, the Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that the Patriots were interested in acquiring another “blue-chip” running back in the draft to pair with Rhamondre Stevenson. ESPN’s Mike Reiss questioned if that option could come with the No. 14 pick and Texas’ Bijan Robinson possibly being available.

Robinson and Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs are the only two players at the position in this year’s draft widely perceived as high-end options. If Robinson is still on the board when the Patriots are on the clock, it could be hard for the team to pass him up.

Reiss wrote:

Here’s a question that could become a factor inside the Patriots’ draft room: If Robinson slides to No. 14, would it be a worthy pick given the limited blue-chip options available?

The Patriots signed James Robinson to a two-year deal, but there are still questions surrounding the once promising running back. Injuries have been a major issue for James, who has been quiet since eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

Adding a dynamic player like Bijan to the mix would give the Patriots one of the best running back rooms in football. But would a move like that one be enough to mask other needs, particularly at receiver and offensive tackle?

That’s the question the Patriots should be asking themselves.

More Patriots News!

Here's another Marcus Jones talent you don't know about Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers teases return to old jersey number This was Dont'a Hightower's reaction to idea of becoming future coach

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire