ESPN Reporter Marty Smith picks Auburn to reach Final Four

ESPN Reporter Marty Smith released his Final Four picks on X Wednesday Morning. The SEC network media personality chose two SEC teams to make their way to Glendale, Arizona.

Smith has Auburn coming out of the East and Kentucky defeating Houston in the South to reach the Final Four. Unfortunately for fans of both programs, Smith has his other two national semifinalists, Purdue and UNC, reaching the title game.

Smith is one of the few analysts to not select UCONN as his Final Four team out of the East, and he made sure to apologize to the Auburn Family for “jinxing” the Tigers in the Tournament.

Forgive me Auburn, UNC, Kentucky, Purdue fans for jinxing your teams.

I have Auburn beating UConn in the Sweet 16, and UK over Houston to get to PHX.

I have RJ Davis and Carolina beating Zach Edey and Purdue to win it all.

Which means St. Marys will beat UNC in the Sweet 16 😂🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FsQYOFnWXf — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) March 20, 2024

Auburn’s quest to get back to the Final Four for the first time since 2019 begins Friday at 3:15 PM central against Yale. The game will be broadcast on TNT, March Madness Live, and Max.

