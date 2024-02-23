ESPN reporter Holly Rowe has a message for EA Sports College Football 25: ‘Don’t forget about women’

EA Sports College Football 25 is set to drop, and ESPN analyst Holly Rowe has an important message for the iconic game brand.

Don’t forget about women in the game.

With the return of EA Sports College Football announced this week, there has been a rollout of news about the game. From players being able to opt-into the game to news about the announcers (Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler among others), there is absolute excitement about the game’s return.

But on Thursday night, Rowe brought about a great point about the game. A highly respected sideline reporter for ESPN, Rowe doesn’t ask cookie-cutter questions. And she didn’t with her post on social media.

How about including

some women @EASPORTS 30 years on the college football sidelines 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/KpGiBc8HuN — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) February 23, 2024

Rowe has been with ESPN since 1998. She is a regular on the sidelines for ESPN’s marquee college football games throughout the fall.

She also works for the Utah Jazz as an on-air analyst.

This year marks the return of the college football game for the first time in 11 years.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Endzone pylon pictured at Yankee Stadium before the 2023 Pinstripe…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Endzone pylon pictured at Yankee Stadium before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano speaks with defensive…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano speaks with defensive back Shaquan Loyal (6) before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football got an elite recruit in Talibi Kaba.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; A view of the helmet worn by Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; A view of the helmet worn by Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (not pictured) before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium against the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Isaiah Iton #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights walks out…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Isaiah Iton #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights walks out onto the field prior to the game Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and players run…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and players run on to the field before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football came out with a win in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and players run…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and players run on to the field before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) carries…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) carries the ball as Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein (55) pursues during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) is…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) is tackled by defensive back Jaden Davis (22) during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights band performs during the first half…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights band performs during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates a…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (22) dives for…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (22) dives for a first down during the first quarter against Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) passes the ball…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) passes the ball chased by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Famah Toure (1) runs with…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Famah Toure (1) runs with the ball after a catch chased by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jaden Davis (22) during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) looks to pass…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) looks to pass the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) catches the snap…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) catches the snap during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) runs with…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) runs with the ball after a catch against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) runs with…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) runs with the ball after a catch chased by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jaden Davis (22) during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter chased by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football running back Kyle Monangai in action in the Pinstripe Bowl.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Bryan Felter (65) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes for a second quarter touchdown against Markeith Williams #15 of the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes against the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football running back Kyle Monangai.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his second quarter rushing touchdown with Isaiah Washington #14 V during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot, Sir Henry, performs before the…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot, Sir Henry, performs before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl between the Scarlet Knights and the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football beat Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes for a second quarter touchdown against Markeith Williams #15 of the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football has hired Colin Ferrell as their next defensive line coach.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: A general view of the game between the Rutgers…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: A general view of the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football has offered Maryland edge Cortez Harris.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Christian Dremel #13 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights walks…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Christian Dremel #13 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights walks out onto the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights walks out onto the field prior to the start of the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his second quarter rushing touchdown with Gavin Wimsatt #2 against the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football has offered Demetrius Campbell.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: A general view of the game between the Rutgers Scarlet…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: A general view of the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football landed Talibi Kaba last week.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Aaron Young #4 and Deion Jennings #17 of the Rutgers…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Aaron Young #4 and Deion Jennings #17 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt celebrates the Pinstripe Bowl with his teammates.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Gavin Wimsatt #2 and Mayan Ahanotu #92 of the Rutgers…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Gavin Wimsatt #2 and Mayan Ahanotu #92 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football celebrates their victory in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football hosted Cameron Miller last week for a visit.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Shaquan Loyal and Aaron Young #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Shaquan Loyal and Aaron Young #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Gavin Wimsatt #2 and Mayan Ahanotu #92 of the Rutgers…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Gavin Wimsatt #2 and Mayan Ahanotu #92 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football defeated Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap Jr. (51) Rutgers…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap Jr. (51) Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Jamier Wright-Collins (8) celebrate the win against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire