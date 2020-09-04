ESPN reportedly parting ways with Trey Wingo after two decades with company

Trey Wingo is reportedly out at ESPN. Wingo, who hosted the NFL draft and appeared on “NFL Live,” has been let go by the network, according to the New York Post.

Wingo, 56, began his career with ESPN in 1997. Wingo most recently co-headlined “Golic & Wingo” on ESPN radio, but asked off the show due to its early hours. Wingo’s co-host, Mike Golic Jr., will move on to host a new ESPN show.

Wingo’s most public role with ESPN came as host of the NFL draft. Wingo was the only in-studio host used by ESPN during the 2020 draft. Every other analyst appeared remotely.

Where will Trey Wingo go after ESPN?

That experience has reportedly made NFL Network Wingo’s preferred destination, though that has been “unsuccessful,” according to the Post.

Wingo has quite the following, with close to 1 million followers on Twitter.

ESPN and Wingo have not commented about Wingo’s status at the network.

