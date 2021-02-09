ESPN report calls Washington a great fit for Bears free agent WR Allen Robinson

ESPN calls Washington a great fit for Bears free agent WR Allen Robinson originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team boasts one established young wide receiver in Terry McLaurin, but a new report from ESPN suggested the Burgundy and Gold would be a great fit for free agent Bears wideout Allen Robinson as well.

From Jeremy Fowler at ESPN.com:

It feels like he's done in Chicago, and Washington needs a top guy to elevate the offense. Terry McLaurin is terrific, but most around the league still consider him a high-level No. 2. And Washington almost landed Amari Cooper last free agency. They won't miss this time. Washington is exhausting all options at the quarterback position and wants to surround the position with weaponry.

This won't be the first time Washington fans dream of Robinson playing for their team. In the middle of the 2020 season there was some notion that Robinson could be moved before the NFL Trade Deadline, and Washington seems a logical fit.

Assuming he hits free agency next month, Washington could make a strong play for Robinson.

In his last two seasons with the Bears, Robinson has averaged about 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns. At 6-foot-2 and 220 lbs., he has the size for jump-balls and the speed to get deep, and at 27-years-old, Robinson has plenty of prime seasons left.

When Ron Rivera took over in Washington last season his team promptly made a big play for Cooper. That didn't work, but it doesn't mean Rivera won't again look to improve his wide receiver room.

"If it's an elite player that can fit us, we're most certainly going to try and do something about it," Rivera said last week in an interview on 106.7 the Fan.

Robinson qualifies as elite. Stay tuned.