ESPN releases updated bowl projections for LSU after Week 8

LSU added another win to its season total as it beat Army 62-0 on homecoming in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers still control their own destiny as it pertains to winning the SEC West. LSU will have a bye week next week and then travel to play Alabama. The winner of that game will likely win the SEC West and play Georgia for the SEC Championship.

After the Week 8 slate of games, ESPN released its new bowl game projections. Both of the analysts have picked the same bowl game but they have the Tigers facing two different teams.

Bonagura has LSU playing against the Wisconsin Badgers and Schlabach has LSU playing Brian Kelly’s former team, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The bowl game is projected to be the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 1.

Notre Dame is a team like LSU that entered the season with high aspirations but then they lost to Ohio State at home. Wisconsin is 5-2 this season with losses to Iowa and Washington State.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire