ESPN releases trailer for Lance Armstrong documentary 'LANCE'

Lance Armstrong seems ready to bare his soul in ESPN's upcoming two-part documentary "LANCE." (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ESPN has been riding high on the success of “The Last Dance,” and they hope the positive reviews (and high viewership numbers) continue with “LANCE,” their forthcoming documentary about famously disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong.

The trailer for the two-part documentary was released on Wednesday, and it has a noticeably different tone than "The Last Dance."





Unlike “The Last Dance,” “LANCE” appears to be taking a more critical and adversarial view of its subject. And for good reason, since Armstrong was stripped of seven of his Tour de France titles and banned from competitive cycling for life due to a years-long doping campaign that he went to great lengths to hide.

Several people are featured in the trailer questioning Armstrong’s motives in participating in the documentary, and even questioning whether he’s capable of being truly honest. That’ll be for the viewer to decide, which we’ll get to do when part one airs on Sunday, May 24 at 9:00 pm. Part two will air one week later, also at 9:00 pm.

