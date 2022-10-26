ESPN releases statement on Mac Jones, SkyCam wire incident

There was Spygate, Deflategate and now, the New England Patriots are dealing with SkyCamgate.

A video surfaced on social media, following the Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears, that seemingly shows a ball thrown by quarterback Mac Jones coming in close proximity of ESPN’s SkyCam wire.

Some saw the video and believed the ball hit the wire, changed course and aided in Bears safety Jaquan Brisker coming away with an interception on the play. However, others saw it and didn’t believe the ball touched the wire at all.

On Wednesday, ESPN released a statement on social media addressing the video.

“This pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring. This video creates a false impression, but in reality the SkyCam wire was more than 15 feet above the ball and our SkyCam system followed all NFL protocols,” the statement read, via ESPN PR.

One thing is certain: The ESPN wiring isn’t responsible for the Patriots getting blown out at home by a bad Bears team. So there’s no use in beating the dead horse that is Week 7.

It’s on to New York for a Week 8 matchup with the Jets for this struggling New England team.

