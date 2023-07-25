ESPN releases SEC West projections

Now that SEC Media Days have concluded, many outlets are beginning to release their preseason projections. ESPN has become one of the most recent publications to do so.

In his SEC West outlook, ESPN’s Bill Connelly compiled his picks for the division’s final result. Based on ESPN’s SP+ ratings, Auburn is expected to finish dead last in the division.

The projection is not necessarily a bad thing. ESPN’s SP+ ranking mixes returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history. Due to Auburn’s recent decline, the Tigers are still No. 27 in the SP+ ranking heading into the 2023 season. However, five teams in the SEC West are in the top 25 of the SP+ rankings.

When it comes to on-field production, every team in the SEC West is expected to produce at least 33 points per game, and with the worst defensive projection expected to give up just 24 points per game. As for Auburn, the Tigers are projected to post 33.5 points per game while allowing 19.8 points per contest.

As far as wins go, Auburn is projected to win 6.8 games with 3.3 of those coming in conference play. The overall win total is the lowest in the SEC West, but there are three teams that are expected to win at least 3.3 games in SEC play.

Here’s a look at ESPN’s SEC West projections ahead of the 2023 season.

Auburn

Alabama and LSU are projected to be the top teams within the division this season, but the other five teams could also have a say in who wins the SEC West. Auburn joins Arkansas and Mississippi State as teams that are projected to win three SEC games this season.

This is kind of a surprising pick, but the data doesn’t lie. The Razorbacks are one spot above Auburn in the SP+, and are expected to have an explosive offense this season.

Mississippi State

According to ESPN data, first-year head coach Zach Arnett may take Mississippi State to a bowl game with seven wins. The Bulldogs are No. 25 in the Sp+ rankings and are projected to post 35.8 points per game.

The first team in the West that is expected to earn four wins in SEC play is the Ole Miss Rebels. Ole Miss has plenty of offensive talent, but they are one of three SEC West teams that are projected to give up 20-or-more points per game, which could keep them from winning an important game or two.

Texas A&M

If any team can challenge Alabama or LSU for the crown, it is Texas A&M according to ESPN. The Aggies missed a bowl game last season, but have wins over Alabama and LSU in recent years. Texas A&M is desperate to have a good season, which could be motivating for them to win ten games in 2023.

LSU

Everyone else seems to be picking the Bayou Bengals to win the SEC West for the second straight season, but you can never count out Alabama. The Crimson Tide host LSU this season, which could be the deciding factor for the division crown.

Alabama

After winning two straight SEC championships in 2020 and 2021, Alabama missed out on Atlanta in 2022. That will be plenty of motivation for Alabama to turn up the intensity this season. The Crimson Tide is expected to have a top-five offense and a top-ten defense this season. All Alabama needs is a trusted quarterback to get the job done.

