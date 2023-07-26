ESPN releases projections for Texas A&M and the SEC West

With talkin’ season and the SEC media days in the rearview mirror, it offered the opportunity for the media to unveil their preseason projections. Now, it’s time for the worldwide leader in sports to do the same.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly compiled his picks for the SEC division’s final results using his SP+ rankings, which have become a staple throughout the college football season. In his SEC West outlook, Connelly illustrated his belief in Texas A&M bouncing back from their underwhelming 5-7 campaign a season ago, which included a 2-6 record versus SEC competition.

As a reminder, ESPN’s SP+ rankings take into account returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history. The Aggies sit atop the SEC in returning production this season, highlighted by key positional units such as their offensive line, which should take a significant leap in performance.

While their trials in 2022 were ultimately a result of injuries and inexperience, identifying the root causes of last season and working to correct them should only add further belief in the Aggies’ chances of bouncing back in 2023. Of course, staying relatively healthy for the long haul of the season will be paramount to not produce a repeat of last season.

Here’s a look at ESPN’s SEC West projections ahead of the 2023 season.

Auburn Tigers

Average wins: 6.8

Conference wins: 3.3

Ranking last shouldn’t come as a surprise as Hugh Freeze enters his first year helming the program, but there’s plenty to like when it comes to their running game that ranked 21st in the country in rushing (198.6 ypg).

Arkansas Razorbacks

Average wins: 7.0

Conference wins: 3.3

Arkansas joins Auburn as the two SEC West teams projected to win three games next season, as the return of veterans such as KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders will help lead an offense that ranked 35th in the nation in scoring last season (32.5 ppg).

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Average wins: 7.1

Conference wins: 3.3

Though Zach Arnett has plenty to prove in his first official year as head coach, he has plenty to work with as the Bulldogs averaged a robust 31.1 PPG last season and will return nearly the entire roster on offense.

Ole Miss Rebels

Average wins: 7.5

Conference wins: 3.9

Despite some intriguing conversations about the quarterback room, the gameplan for the Rebels is simple: keep handing the ball to Quinshon Judkins, who led a Rebels offense that ranked second in the nation in rushing in 2022 (258.3 ypg).

Texas A&M Aggies

Average wins: 7.7

Conference wins: 4.1

Entering as the official “dark horse” contender in the division, the Aggies are equipped for a turnaround season as Jimbo Fisher hands the reigns of the offense over to quarterback guru Bobby Petrino, whether he officially says it or not. A promising offense is led by sophomore QB Conner Weigman and rising star receiver Evan Stewart.

LSU Tigers

Average wins: 9.0

Conference wins: 5.5

Having Jayden Daniels back under center alongside wide receiver Malik Nabers, who finished second in the SEC in receiving in 2022, are among the factors in why the Tigers are a trendy pick to potentially contend for a conference title this season.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Average wins: 9.4

Conference wins: 5.7

Aside from the justified questions about the quarterback room heading into the season, one can’t out a Nick Saban-led team that boasts a top-ranked 2023 signing class filled with talent ready to contribute come Week 1.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire