ESPN releases preseason top 25 SP+ rankings
Now the Super Bowl has come and gone, football is in hiatus until August when college football kicks back off. Well, unless you’re going to watch the XFL or USFL that will be playing through the spring.
Speaking of college football, Bill Connelly with ESPN released their 2023 preseason college football SP+ rankings.
All 133 teams were ranked, but for this article, we will show you who cracked the top 25.
SP+ rankings are based on three main factors: returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history.
Also, Connelly put a key reminder in the article about SP+:
A reminder on SP+: It’s a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren’t intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date.
Here are the top 25.
Wisconsin Badgers
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Rating: 14.3
Offense: 30.7
Defense: 16.4
Kentucky Wildcats
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 14.5
Offense: 28.5
Defense: 14.0
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Photo: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 14.8
Offense: 37.0
Defense: 22.3
Kansas State Wildcats
AP Photo/Nate Billings
Rating: 14.8
Offense: 36.1
Defense: 21.4
UCLA Bruins
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 15.0
Offense: 40.2
Defense: 25.2
Florida Gators
[Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
Rating: 15.1
Offense: 37.3
Defense: 22.2
TCU Horned Frogs
Photo by: Isaiah Hole
Rating: 15.4
Offense: 36.5
Defense: 21.1
Ole Miss Rebels
Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 16.7
Offense: 38.5
Defense: 21.8
Texas A&M Aggies
Photo: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 16.9
Offense: 29.7
Defense: 12.8
Washington Huskies
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Rating: 18.7
Offense: 41.9
Defense: 23.2
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 18.9
Offense: 36.6
Defense: 17.7
Oklahoma Sooners
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Rating: 18.9
Offense: 41.2
Defense: 22.3
Utah Utes
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 19.0
Offense: 39.5
Defense: 20.5
Clemson Tigers
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 20.0
Offense: 36.4
Defense: 16.5
Florida State Seminoles
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 20.9
Offense: 36.6
Defense: 15.7
USC Trojans
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 21.3
Offense: 45.3
Defense: 24.1
Texas Longhorns
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 21.4
Offense: 39.2
Defense: 17.8
Oregon Ducks
Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
Rating: 21.6
Offense: 44.2
Defense: 22.7
LSU Tigers
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Rating: 23.5
Offense: 41.1
Defense: 17.5
Tennessee Volunteers
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Rating: 24.1
Offense: 46.0
Defense: 21.8
Penn State Nittany Lions
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Rating: 24.4
Offense: 37.9
Defense: 13.5
Alabama Crimson Tide
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 275
Offense: 43.4
Defense: 15.9
Michigan Wolverines
Photo by: Isaiah Hole
Rating: 28.8
Offense: 41.8
Defense: 13.0
Ohio State Buckeyes
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Rating: 30.0
Offense: 46.3
Defense: 16.3
Georgia Bulldogs
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Rating: 31.7
Offense: 42.4
Defense: 10.7