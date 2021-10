ESPN releases Power Rankings through Week 9

Notre Dame has proved by now that it has not been phased by its one loss to Cincinnati. No, the Irish haven’t looked unstoppable since then, but they’ve been good enough to show they are worthy of being a top-10 team. After Saturday’s win over North Carolina, just about every outlet that releases college football rankings has rewarded them. One such outlet is ESPN as you’ll see among the top 10 in its Power Rankings through Week 9:

10. Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 Michigan: 7-1

Week 9 Result: 37-33 loss at Michigan State

9. Notre Dame

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 9 Notre Dame: 7-1

Week 9 result: 44-34 win vs. North Carolina

8. Wake Forest

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8 Wake Forest: 8-0

Week 9 Result: 45-7 win vs. Duke

7. Ohio State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 Ohio State: 7-1

Week 9 Result: 33-24 win vs. Penn State

6. Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 Oregon: 7-1

Week 9 Result: 52-29 win vs. Colorado

5. Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 Oklahoma: 9-0

Week 9 Result: 52-21 win vs. Texas Tech

4. Alabama

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Alabama: 7-1

Week 9 Result: Bye Week

3. Cincinnati

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 Cincinnati: 8-0

Week 9 Result: 31-12 win at Tulane

2. Michigan State

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 Michigan State: 8-0

Week 9 Result: 37-33 win vs. Michigan

1. Georgia

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 Georgia: 8-0

Week 9 Result: 34-7 win at Florida

