ESPN releases Power Rankings through Week 13

To the surprise of no one, Notre Dame wrapped up the regular season with a lopsided win over Stanford. Despite this and a little bit of chaos happening in college football over the weekend, it wasn’t enough to improve the Irish’s place in ESPN’s weekly power rankings. In fact, they’re exactly where they were last week. Here is the top 10 of the power rankings through Week 13:

10. Ohio State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 Ohio State: 10-2

Week 13 Result: 42-27 loss at Michigan

9. Michigan State

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 9 Michigan State: 10-2

Week 13 Result: 30-27 win vs. Penn State

8. Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8 Baylor: 10-2

Week 13 Result: 27-24 win vs. Texas Tech

7. Ole Miss

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 Ole Miss: 10-2

Week 13 Result: 31-21 win at Mississippi State

6. Notre Dame

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 Notre Dame: 11-1

Week 13 Result: 45-14 win at Stanford

5. Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 Oklahoma State: 11-1

Week 13 Result: 37-33 win vs. Oklahoma

4. Alabama

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Alabama: 11-1

Week 13 Result: 24-22 win at Auburn

3. Cincinnati

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 Cincinnati: 12-0

Week 13 Result: 35-13 win at East Carolina

2. Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 Michigan: 11-1

Week 13 Result: 42-27 win vs. Ohio State

1. Georgia

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 Georgia: 12-0

Week 13 Result: 45-0 win at Georgia Tech

1

1