ESPN releases Power Rankings through Week 13
To the surprise of no one, Notre Dame wrapped up the regular season with a lopsided win over Stanford. Despite this and a little bit of chaos happening in college football over the weekend, it wasn’t enough to improve the Irish’s place in ESPN’s weekly power rankings. In fact, they’re exactly where they were last week. Here is the top 10 of the power rankings through Week 13:
10. Ohio State
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
No. 10 Ohio State: 10-2
Week 13 Result: 42-27 loss at Michigan
9. Michigan State
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
No. 9 Michigan State: 10-2
Week 13 Result: 30-27 win vs. Penn State
8. Baylor
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
No. 8 Baylor: 10-2
Week 13 Result: 27-24 win vs. Texas Tech
7. Ole Miss
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
No. 7 Ole Miss: 10-2
Week 13 Result: 31-21 win at Mississippi State
6. Notre Dame
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
No. 6 Notre Dame: 11-1
Week 13 Result: 45-14 win at Stanford
5. Oklahoma State
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
No. 5 Oklahoma State: 11-1
Week 13 Result: 37-33 win vs. Oklahoma
4. Alabama
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
No. 4 Alabama: 11-1
Week 13 Result: 24-22 win at Auburn
3. Cincinnati
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
No. 3 Cincinnati: 12-0
Week 13 Result: 35-13 win at East Carolina
2. Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
No. 2 Michigan: 11-1
Week 13 Result: 42-27 win vs. Ohio State
1. Georgia
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
No. 1 Georgia: 12-0
Week 13 Result: 45-0 win at Georgia Tech
