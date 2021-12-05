ESPN releases Power Rankings through championship weekend

With the conference championship games complete, we now know which teams are in the College Football Playoff. Sadly but not surprisingly, the field does not include Notre Dame. While it’s of little consolation, the Irish did move up a spot from last week in the weekly power rankings released by ESPN. Here are the top 10 teams in the power rankings to this point:

10. Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 Pittsburgh: 11-2

Championship weekend result: 45-21 win vs. Wake Forest in ACC championship game

9. Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 9 Oklahoma State: 11-2

Championship weekend result: 21-16 loss vs. Baylor in Big 12 championship game

8. Ohio State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8 Ohio State: 10-2

Championship weekend result: Did not play

7. Ole Miss

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 Ole Miss: 10-2

Championship weekend result: Did not play

6. Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 Baylor: 11-2

Championship weekend result: 21-16 win vs. Oklahoma State in Big 12 championship game

5. Notre Dame

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 Notre Dame: 11-1

Championship weekend result: Did not play

4. Georgia

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Georgia: 12-1

Championship weekend result: 41-24 loss to Alabama in SEC championship game

3. Cincinnati

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 Cincinnati: 13-0

Championship weekend result: 35-20 win vs. Houston in AAC championship game

2. Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 Michigan: 12-1

Championship weekend result: 42-3 win vs. Iowa in Big Ten championship game

1. Alabama

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 Alabama: 12-1

Championship weekend result: 41-24 win vs. Georgia in SEC championship game

