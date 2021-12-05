ESPN releases Power Rankings through championship weekend
With the conference championship games complete, we now know which teams are in the College Football Playoff. Sadly but not surprisingly, the field does not include Notre Dame. While it’s of little consolation, the Irish did move up a spot from last week in the weekly power rankings released by ESPN. Here are the top 10 teams in the power rankings to this point:
10. Pittsburgh
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
No. 10 Pittsburgh: 11-2
Championship weekend result: 45-21 win vs. Wake Forest in ACC championship game
9. Oklahoma State
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
No. 9 Oklahoma State: 11-2
Championship weekend result: 21-16 loss vs. Baylor in Big 12 championship game
8. Ohio State
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
No. 8 Ohio State: 10-2
Championship weekend result: Did not play
7. Ole Miss
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
No. 7 Ole Miss: 10-2
Championship weekend result: Did not play
6. Baylor
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
No. 6 Baylor: 11-2
Championship weekend result: 21-16 win vs. Oklahoma State in Big 12 championship game
5. Notre Dame
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
No. 5 Notre Dame: 11-1
Championship weekend result: Did not play
4. Georgia
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
No. 4 Georgia: 12-1
Championship weekend result: 41-24 loss to Alabama in SEC championship game
3. Cincinnati
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
No. 3 Cincinnati: 13-0
Championship weekend result: 35-20 win vs. Houston in AAC championship game
2. Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
No. 2 Michigan: 12-1
Championship weekend result: 42-3 win vs. Iowa in Big Ten championship game
1. Alabama
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
No. 1 Alabama: 12-1
Championship weekend result: 41-24 win vs. Georgia in SEC championship game
