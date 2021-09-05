ESPN releases college football power rankings after Week 1

Aside from showdown between the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs, it was not the most exciting of opening weeks.

Here’s a super fast recap:

Georgia defeated Clemson 10-3.

Alabama looked like, well, Alabama, in a 44-13 blowout over Miami.

Ohio State and Oklahoma actually both struggled in wins over unranked teams.

Texas A&M was dominant against Kent State.

Iowa State only beat unranked Northern Iowa by six.

Penn State took down Wisconsin in a top-25 battle.

10th ranked UNC fell to Virginia Tech.

After the first week of action, ESPN released its power rankings.

Below are the top 10 teams according to ESPN:

10. Florida Gators

Florida Gators wide receiver Ja’Markis Weston (82) makes a tackle on Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Lajohntay Wester (83) on a punt during a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla. Sept. 4, 2021.

9. Notre Dame

8. Oregon

Sep 4, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

7. Clemson

Without the threat of a consistent running game, Georgia’s defense teed off on D.J. Uiagalelei and blitzed him early and often. Clemson’s offensive line also played poorly against the Bulldogs’ deep defensive line.

6. Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0) hits Miami Redhawks quarterback AJ Mayer (10) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Miami Redhawks 49-14.

5. Texas A&M

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jalen Preston (5) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

4. Oklahoma

Sep 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) pressures Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during the third quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

3. Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (28) gets past Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney (5) during the fourth quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021.

2. Georgia

zSep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) is hit while he throws the ball during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs still have a long way to go on offense, but their defense against Clemson looked a lot like the unit that led them to an appearance in the CFP national championship in coach Kirby Smart’s second season in 2017. Rotating myriad former five-star defensive linemen and linebackers, the Bulldogs were relentless in pressuring Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Georgia sacked him seven times and rattled him from the start. Clemson had only 180 yards of offense, including 2 net yards rushing. Georgia will be the SEC East favorite going forward, but it will probably need more from its offense at some point. — Mark Schlabach

1. Alabama

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a 94-yard touchdown during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

