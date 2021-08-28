ESPN releases College Football Playoff tiers – where does Georgia place?

With the college football season upon us, ESPN released its tiers for College Football Playoff contenders.

In tier one, ESPN had Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

In tier two – which ESPN titled “Can they beat Bama?” – the outlet has Georgia and Texas A&M.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has won three SEC East titles and has four straight top-10 finishes — but he has yet to beat Nick Saban. He’s in good company, as Saban is 23-0 against his former assistants, including Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. Georgia doesn’t have to worry about Alabama during the regular season, but if it’s going to win a national title, Georgia will likely face Alabama in the SEC championship game — and maybe even again in a CFP semifinal.

Georgia’s last appearance in the CFP was in 2017, where it met Alabama in the national title game – and came oh so close to winning it. The next year, the same thing happened, but in the SEC Championship Game. And then last season, Georgia led at halftime before blowing a lead and losing by a good margin.

But with JT Daniels at quarterback, a star-studded group of receivers, a deep running back room and a strong defense, Georgia is knocking on the door of tier one.

But as always, can they beat Bama?