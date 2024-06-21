ESPN recommends the return of former Steelers cornerback

With just a month to the start of training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers still have some important roster decisions to make. The one everyone wants to talk about is that pesky wide receiver position but ESPN went in a different direction.

They projected one final move for each NFL team to make ahead of training camp and instead of a big swing for a receiver, they think the Steelers should bring back cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

Here’s what they had to say about bringing back Witherspoon:

Even with the arrival of Cameron Sutton to play in the slot, the Steelers could still use more veteran depth at corner. Witherspoon, a former Steeler, was surprisingly good for the Rams last season — he ranked 18th in success rate in coverage and 37th in coverage DVOA with 14 passes defensed. He will likely be inexpensive to sign, as he’s 29 years old and could back up all three Steelers starters.

Witherspoon was with the Steelers in 2021 and 2022 but suffered an injury-shortened second year. In 2021, Witherspoon got three starts late in the season and actually led the team with three interceptions. While we are not opposed to the idea of Witherspoon returning to the team as depth along with Cory Trice Jr., if there is only one move the team makes, it has to be for a wide receiver.

