ESPN’s Rece Davis names his top candidates for MSU opening

Rece Davis could see Michigan State rowing the boat next fall.

Davis — host of ESPN’s College GameDay show — revealed a handful of candidates Michigan State should consider for their currently open head coaching position. That includes P.J. Fleck of Minnesota.

Here’s what Davis had to say about Fleck and the Spartans chances of making him their next head coach:

“I’m a big fan of PJ Fleck,” Davis said. “I’m not sure that this constitutes a big enough upward mobility for him from Minnesota, but maybe it does. That would be for him to decide.”

Davis considers the move for Fleck as a bit of a longshot so he also named Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell as other guys to monitor.

I’m not sure many Spartans fans would be happy about any of these three hires (I personally wouldn’t) but I also wouldn’t be shocked if it ends up being one of these three. Of this group, Fleck would be my personal first choice.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire