ESPN’s Rece Davis believes three teams can beat Texas right now

The college football world has their eyes on Texas.

The Longhorns stormed into Tuscaloosa to defeat then-ranked No. 3 Alabama in Week 2, 34-24. Texas dominated the game in all three phases and the impressive win saw the Longhorns jump to No. 4 in the updated AP Poll this week.

Some national media analysts believe Texas is worthy of a higher ranking. However, ESPN’s Rece Davis believes there are three teams in college football that could beat the Longhorns right now.

On Rece’s College GameDay Podcast, he explained why he would put Texas at No. 4.

I said the floor for Texas, in my judgement, should be four this week. And that’s where I ended up putting them. I considered putting them ahead of Georgia. The only thing I’m skeptical about with the Longhorns right now is who would I pick if they played the three teams I had ranked in front of them right now? The only thing that keeps them at four and not at one and two: I think Florida State would beat them. I think Michigan and Georgia would beat them.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad would love to have the opportunity to play Michigan, Georgia or Florida State in the postseason.

Nick Saban now has his 2nd biggest challenge at Alabama. Landmark moment for @TexasFootball-why they’re built to avoid the landmines. @CollegeGameDay pod is ready. @ESPNMcGee @FozzyWhitt join us. https://t.co/rCmaPxeX1L — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) September 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire