ESPN re-ranks Way-Too-Early-Top-25 after massive transfer

The biggest player news today was now former Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison making his transfer complete. Last years Biletnikoff winner, the nations best wide receiver, is headed out West and will enroll at USC. First-year head coach Lincoln Riley has transformed the Trojan roster, using the portal, also getting his former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams. With the decision by Addison, Mark Schlabach of ESPN felt the need to update the Way-Too-Early-Top-25 (insider). Find out where Notre Dame landed in the re-rank along with the rest of the Top-10. (Previous ranking in parenthesis).

#10 Michigan (9)

Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Erick All (83) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Michigan defeated Penn State 21-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

#9 Michigan State (8)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans looks on before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

#8 North Carolina State (7)

NC State’s Thayer Thomas catches a two yard pass for a touchdown to tie back up the game during the first overtime at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., September 25, 2021.

Ncaa Football Clemson At Nc State

#7 Notre Dame (6)

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) and head coach Marcus Freeman talk after the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

#6 Utah (4)

Utah Utes players honor a pair of fallen teammates during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

College Football Rose Bowl

#5 Texas A&M (5)

Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Blake Bost (14) calls the play during the fourth quarter against the Prairie View Am Panthers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

#4 USC (12)

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball as USC Trojans cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart (6) defends in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

#3 Georgia (3)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) gets set to run a play during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

News Joshua L Jones

#2 Ohio State (2)

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

#1 Alabama (1)

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during the game against New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

