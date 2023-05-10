ESPN ranks two Falcons rookies among 100 best draft picks

After making just six picks and signing six undrafted free agents, the Atlanta Falcons are hoping the quality of their 2023 NFL draft class outweighs the quantity.

Unlike in years past, the team had enough salary cap space to fill out the roster prior to the draft. This freed the Falcons up to trade away some of their draft capital in order to acquire players like tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Jeff Okudah.

While it will likely take a few years before we see how well this approach works for Atlanta, two of the team’s selections were ranked among the 100 best picks in the 2023 draft in a new feature by ESPN.

RB Bijan Robinson: Ranked No. 6 by ESPN

(David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Robinson was an obvious choice for this list, regardless of your stance on running backs being drafted in the first round. Unless the scouts completely botched their evaluations, Robinson should be a difference-maker at the RB position for a long time.

But which other Falcons rookie made the top 100?

DB Clark Phillips III: Ranked No. 42 by ESPN

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Phillips was arguably the team’s best value pick. The former Utah standout dropped to the fourth round despite most considering him a lock for Day 2 (rounds 2-3). Clark’s size is likely what caused him to drop, but he’s proved time and again that it doesn’t hinder his play.

Falcons post-draft 53-man roster prediction

Predicting the #Falcons 53-man roster following the 2023 NFL draft and free agency https://t.co/40kU9BzZzp — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) May 10, 2023

