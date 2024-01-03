ESPN ranks the Top 100 players from the 2023 CFB season

Next Monday evening Michigan and Washington will square off in the 2024 national championship to conclude another great season of college football. Unfortunately, the Alabama Crimson Tide were unable to secure their 19th national championship this season, but it was still an incredible season regardless. From an insane come back win against Auburn to an emphatic SEC Championship victory over Georgia, there is much to celebrate.

After a Week 2 loss to Texas and Week 3 struggle win against USF it looked as if the Tide were dead in the water, so not enough can be said of the team’s heart and resiliency. Even in the midst of the struggles, Alabama has always been one of the most talented teams in the country and it took some growth and changes from the coaching staff to get there. It’s easy to forget that heading into this season Alabama started the season with two new coordinators and a new starting quarterback who had to replaces the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Eventually, the talent began to show as the Tide rattled off 11 straight wins to get to the Rose Bowl semi-final.

ESPN ranked their Top 100 players from the 2023 college football season which included eight members of the Crimson Tide. Seven of which came in the Top 50, see below for the entire list of Alabama players.

100. Chris Braswell, OLB

“Dallas Turner wasn’t the only edge defender on Alabama’s team who wreaked havoc this season. Braswell, a 6-3, 255-pound senior, was second to Turner with eight sacks. His three forced fumbles led the Tide, and he also had a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown against Mississippi State.”

Braswell was one of the most underrated players on the entire Tide roster with 42 total tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles. He will be the lead man in the Tide’s front seven next season.

50. Justin Eboigbe, DT

“After suffering a spinal/neck injury after four games in 2022, Eboigbe wasn’t sure whether he’d ever get to play football again. He not only worked his way back but was one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the FBS. He finished with 63 tackles, 11½ tackles for loss and 7 sacks in 2023.”

Fifth-year senior Justin Eboigbe exploded in 2023 with 63 total tackles and seven sacks. For reference, in his first four years he had 59 tackles and two sacks.

49. Deontae Lawson, MLB

“Lawson was sidelined for three games with injuries, but he was able to fight his way back into the lineup and become a key part of Alabama’s defense from his inside linebacker spot. He finished the season with 67 total tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.”

The true sophomore has been outstanding for the Tide both years he has been with the program. Lawson had 51 total tackles and no sacks as a freshman, but got even better in 2023 with 67 tackles and three sacks. He will be a guy to keep an eye on heading into next season for sure.

39. Caleb Downs, S

“A starter from the outset of the season, Downs lived up to his billing as one of the top recruits in the country and played well beyond his years as a true freshman. He led the Crimson Tide with 107 total tackles, forced a fumble and also had two interceptions and a punt return for a touchdown.”

Downs is on a Minkah Fitzpatrick level trajectory, and I believe that when it is all said and done he will be in the conversation for the best defender of the Saban era. Despite being a true freshman, he plays with a veteran level of poise and a certain violence to his game. Downs had 107 tackles, 3 passes broken up and two interceptions on the season.

32. Terrion Arnold, CB

“Arnold was one of Alabama’s most versatile defenders this season and lined up at a couple of different spots in the secondary when other players were injured. He leads the Crimson Tide with five interceptions and had 6.5 tackles for loss to lead all Alabama defensive backs.”

Going into the year, all of the hype around the Alabama secondary was about Kool-Aid McKinstry and Caleb Downs, both of which for good reason. However, Terrion Arnold was the surprise breakout player of the year who likely played himself into a first-round NFL Draft grade. The true sophomore had 63 tackles, 12 passes broken up and five picks.

24. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB

“McKinstry has been an integral part of Alabama’s secondary since his freshman season. One of the top coverage cornerbacks in the country, the 6-1, 195-pound junior recorded 24 solo tackles this season and broke up seven passes. He’s No. 22 on Kiper’s Big Board.”

McKinstry has been a lockdown caliber corner for the Tide with teams not even looking in his direction the majority of 2023. McKinstry finished the year with 32 tackles and seven passes defended.

18. Jalen Milroe, QB

“One of the most improved players in the country, Milroe threw for 23 touchdowns, ran for another 12 and turned the ball over just six times this season as he led the Tide to a 27-24 win over Georgia in the SEC championship game. Milroe ended the year with an 80.3 QBR.”

Jalen Milroe was benched in Week 3, and then absolutely caught fire as he led the Crimson Tide to the Playoffs. He will be a Heisman Trophy favorite heading into 2024 and will certainly have Alabama in the midst of the national title race next season. Milroe completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns to six interceptions. He was even better on the ground with 161 carries for 531 yards and 12 scores.

8. Dallas Turner, OLB

“Turner was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the league’s coaches. The 6-foot-4, 252-pound junior leads Alabama with 14.5 tackles for loss and recorded 10 sacks. Turner became the 41st player under Nick Saban at Alabama to earn consensus All-America honors.”

Dallas Turner had big shoes to fill in the absence of Will Anderson in 2023, and he did as well as anyone could have hoped. Turner had 53 tackles, ten sacks and two forced fumbles in his final year with the Tide as he already declared for the NFL Draft.

