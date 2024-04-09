ESPN ranks Texas’ Quinn Ewers among college quarterbacks

The key to success for the Texas football program is no secret. The Longhorns’ 2024 season, like the one before it, hinges on how well starting quarterback Quinn Ewers plays.

Last season’s playoff run proved Ewers capable of high caliber football over the course of a season, but the Longhorns’ title chances come down to whether or not he can improve to the same degree.

ESPN views the third year starter as one of its top quarterbacks in college football. It ranks Ewers No. 3 in the country. Here’s a look at the site’s Top 10.

The above list includes 10 proven quarterbacks. That Ewers is ranked so highly among them speaks to the respect he garnered in his 2023 campaign.

Ewers will look to grow from his impressive season in which he completed 69% of his passes and put up just under nine yards per attempt.

