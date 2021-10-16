ESPN Ranks teams with the highest chance to win the National Championship

Six weeks into the season, the college football hierarchy is beginning to provide some clarity. The Oklahoma Sooners are one of just a few undefeated teams remaining at the top.

Yesterday, ESPN ranked the teams with the best chance to win the National Championship and the Oklahoma Sooners came in fourth behind Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State.

The Georgia Bulldogs have established themselves as the team to beat in college football with their smothering defense. Even if they’re able to emerge from the regular season unscathed, a date with likely SEC West champion Alabama will provide the big test for the Bulldogs.

Alabama lost a close one to Texas A&M but maintained their credibility as a contender amongst voters.

Ohio State bounced back nicely after a loss to Oregon and Michigan is fielding its best team in years. A matchup between Ohio State and Michigan looms as a likely deciding factor as to which team will represent the Big 10 in the college football playoff.

Though there’s a chance that two SEC teams work their way into the College Football Playoff, the Big 12 and Big 10 are hoping for one of their blue bloods to emerge as national title contenders.

Cincinnati is looking fantastic in their matchup with UCF, continuing to prove they belong in the national title conversation.

Michigan Wolverines: 6%

Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh (right) watches a play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners: 9%

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) makes a touchdown catch in front of Texas Longhorns defensive back Darion Dunn (4) during the fourth quarter at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes: 10%

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) runs the ball after a reception during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Alabama Crimson Tide: 18%

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks with quarterback Bryce Young (9) against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs: 46%

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) scores against Auburn Tigers defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett (18) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

