ESPN ranks Steelers running backs outside Top 10 in NFL

All reports coming out of Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs are that the new offense under Arthur Smith is going to be run first, run heavy and lean on running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren along with the revamped offensive line.

ESPN’s Mike Clay ranked all the running back positional units in the NFL and had the tandem of Harris and Warren, along with Cordarrelle Patterson and Aaron Shampklin as the No. 11 unit in the league.

Last season the Steelers were the No. 13 rushing offense in the NFL, Harris finished with 1,035 rushing yards and Warren chipped in 785 more. Most of the team’s struggles on offense centered around the quarterback position so the hope is that the additions of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson will help Harris and Warren as much as anything.

Is this ranking too low? Based solely on talent, probably so. But based on the inefficiency last season, it is more than fair. This tandem has a chance to be among the best in the NFL this season which should quiet all the critics and naysayers.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire