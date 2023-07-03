ESPN ranks Steelers roster in top half of the NFL
Last season was supposed to be a huge backslide for the Pittsburgh Steelers thanks to the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. But this was a resilient group and even with multiple rookies playing key roles and the team finished 9-8 and almost made the playoffs.
This offseason, general manager Omar Khan added even more players both via free agency and the NFL draft. The front office did enough that ESPN ranked their full roster at No. 14 in the league heading into the season.
Here is the full ranking of all 32 rosters.
1) Chiefs
2) Eagles
3) Bills
4) Dolphins
5) Bengals
6) Cowboys
7) Chargers
8) 49ers
9) Browns
10) Jets
11) Ravens
12) Seahawks
13) Broncos
14) Steelers
15) Jaguars
16) Vikings
17) Lions
18) Giants
19) Saints
20) Patriots
21) Raiders
22) Bears
23) Packers
24) Commanders
25) Panthers
26) Falcons
27) Buccaneers
28) Titans
29) Texans
30) Colts
31) Rams
32) Cardinals
They note that edge rusher is the strongest unit on the team and off-ball linebacker is the weakest. We agree on both fronts. They also note that second-year wide receiver George Pickens is the team’s x-factor this season and it is hard to argue with his potential.
