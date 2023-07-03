ESPN ranks Steelers roster in top half of the NFL

Last season was supposed to be a huge backslide for the Pittsburgh Steelers thanks to the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. But this was a resilient group and even with multiple rookies playing key roles and the team finished 9-8 and almost made the playoffs.

This offseason, general manager Omar Khan added even more players both via free agency and the NFL draft. The front office did enough that ESPN ranked their full roster at No. 14 in the league heading into the season.

Here is the full ranking of all 32 rosters.

1) Chiefs

2) Eagles

3) Bills

4) Dolphins

5) Bengals

6) Cowboys

7) Chargers

8) 49ers

9) Browns

10) Jets

11) Ravens

12) Seahawks

13) Broncos

14) Steelers

15) Jaguars

16) Vikings

17) Lions

18) Giants

19) Saints

20) Patriots

21) Raiders

22) Bears

23) Packers

24) Commanders

25) Panthers

26) Falcons

27) Buccaneers

28) Titans

29) Texans

30) Colts

31) Rams

32) Cardinals

They note that edge rusher is the strongest unit on the team and off-ball linebacker is the weakest. We agree on both fronts. They also note that second-year wide receiver George Pickens is the team’s x-factor this season and it is hard to argue with his potential.

