ESPN ranks Ohio State among all 36 teams to make the College Football Playoff since inception

We are still a couple of weeks away from Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, and TCU getting this College Football Playoff thing started in 2022, but we’ll continue to provide you with previews, commentary, and other related content as we make our way to kickoff in Atlanta.

The latest that we’d like to share with you is a piece from ESPN that examines all 36 teams that have made the College Football Playoff since it all started in 2014. The “worldwide leader” took a stab at ranking teams from worst to first (subscription required) and we know you are interested in where Bill Connelly has the five OSU teams that have been a part of all the fun during the first nine years of the playoff.

Here’s where ESPN believes the OSU teams rank when comparing them to all the others.

No. 31 - 2016 Ohio State (No. 3 seed)

Ohio State football: Top ten players of the decade - Buckeyes Wire

December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) greets Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) following the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Final Record

11-2

CFP Result

Lost to No. 2 Clemson 31-0 in Orange Bowl Bowl Semifinal

No. 23 - 2022 Ohio State (No. 4 seed)

Social media reacts to Ohio State making the College Football Playoff

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after scoring a first-quarter touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Final Record

11-1

CFP Result

Matchup vs. No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Semifinal – TBD

No. 16 - 2020 Ohio State (No. 2 seed)

Could Ohio State QB Justin Fields be a good fit in New England?

USA TODAY Sports

Final Record

7-1 (COVID-19 shortened season)

CFP Result

Beat Clemson 49-28 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal

Lost to Alabama 52-24 in the CFP national championship game

No. 11/12 (tie) - 2019 Ohio State (No. 2 seed)

Former Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins picks his favorite runs as a Buckeye

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins (2) runs with the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Final Record

13-1

CFP Result

Lost to Clemson 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal

No. 9 - 2014 Ohio State (No. 4 seed)

CFN: Top 25 college football programs of all-time using the AP Poll

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones (12) and mascot Brutus celebrates with the College Playoff trophy after the game against the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Final Record

14-1

CFP Result

Beat Alabama 42-35 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal

Beat Oregon 42-20 in the CFP national championship game

NEXT … All 36 teams ranked

ESPN's ranking of all 36 College Football Playoff teams since inception

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) celebrates with the CFP National Championship trophy after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Team Year No. 1 Alabama 2020 No. 2 LSU 2019 No. 3 Clemson 2018 No. 4 Georgia 2022 No. 5 Georgia 2021 No. 6 Alabama 2017 No. 7 Clemson 2016 No. 8 Alabama 2018 No. 9 Ohio State 2014 No. 10 Alabama 2015 No. 11 (tie) Ohio State 2019 No. 11 (tie) Clemson 2019 No. 13 Alabama 2016 No. 14 Michigan 2022 No. 15 Alabama 2021 No. 16 Ohio State 2020 No. 17 Georgia 2017 No. 18 Alabama 2014 No. 19 Oregon 2014 No. 20 Clemson 2015 No. 21 Oklahoma 2017 No. 22 Clemson 2020 No. 23 Ohio State 2022 No. 24 Washington 2016 No. 25 Clemson 2017 No. 26 Oklahoma 2018 No. 27 Michigan 2021 No. 28 Florida State 2014 No. 29 Oklahoma 2015 No. 30 Cincinnati 2021 No. 31 Ohio State 2016 No. 32 TCU 2022 No. 33 Notre Dame 2020 No. 34 Oklahoma 2019 No. 35 Notre Dame 2018 No. 36 Michigan State 2015

