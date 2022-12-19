ESPN ranks Ohio State among all 36 teams to make the College Football Playoff since inception
We are still a couple of weeks away from Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, and TCU getting this College Football Playoff thing started in 2022, but we’ll continue to provide you with previews, commentary, and other related content as we make our way to kickoff in Atlanta.
The latest that we’d like to share with you is a piece from ESPN that examines all 36 teams that have made the College Football Playoff since it all started in 2014. The “worldwide leader” took a stab at ranking teams from worst to first (subscription required) and we know you are interested in where Bill Connelly has the five OSU teams that have been a part of all the fun during the first nine years of the playoff.
Here’s where ESPN believes the OSU teams rank when comparing them to all the others.
No. 31 - 2016 Ohio State (No. 3 seed)
December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) greets Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) following the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Final Record
11-2
CFP Result
Lost to No. 2 Clemson 31-0 in Orange Bowl Bowl Semifinal
No. 23 - 2022 Ohio State (No. 4 seed)
Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after scoring a first-quarter touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Final Record
11-1
CFP Result
Matchup vs. No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Semifinal – TBD
No. 16 - 2020 Ohio State (No. 2 seed)
USA TODAY Sports
Final Record
7-1 (COVID-19 shortened season)
CFP Result
Beat Clemson 49-28 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal
Lost to Alabama 52-24 in the CFP national championship game
No. 11/12 (tie) - 2019 Ohio State (No. 2 seed)
Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins (2) runs with the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Final Record
13-1
CFP Result
Lost to Clemson 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal
No. 9 - 2014 Ohio State (No. 4 seed)
Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones (12) and mascot Brutus celebrates with the College Playoff trophy after the game against the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Final Record
14-1
CFP Result
Beat Alabama 42-35 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal
Beat Oregon 42-20 in the CFP national championship game
ESPN's ranking of all 36 College Football Playoff teams since inception
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) celebrates with the CFP National Championship trophy after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Rank
Team
Year
No. 1
Alabama
2020
No. 2
LSU
2019
No. 3
Clemson
2018
No. 4
Georgia
2022
No. 5
Georgia
2021
No. 6
Alabama
2017
No. 7
Clemson
2016
No. 8
Alabama
2018
No. 9
Ohio State
2014
No. 10
Alabama
2015
No. 11 (tie)
Ohio State
2019
No. 11 (tie)
Clemson
2019
No. 13
Alabama
2016
No. 14
Michigan
2022
No. 15
Alabama
2021
No. 16
Ohio State
2020
No. 17
Georgia
2017
No. 18
Alabama
2014
No. 19
Oregon
2014
No. 20
Clemson
2015
No. 21
Oklahoma
2017
No. 22
Clemson
2020
No. 23
Ohio State
2022
No. 24
Washington
2016
No. 25
Clemson
2017
No. 26
Oklahoma
2018
No. 27
Michigan
2021
No. 28
Florida State
2014
No. 29
Oklahoma
2015
No. 30
Cincinnati
2021
No. 31
Ohio State
2016
No. 32
TCU
2022
No. 33
Notre Dame
2020
No. 34
2019
No. 35
2018
No. 36
2015
