ESPN ranks LSU in FPI Top 25

LSU football seeks to bounce back in 2021 after finishing out last season with a dismal overall record of 5-5.

The summer rankings for ESPN’s FPI Top 25 were recently updated, and LSU comes in at No. 18.

The FPI (football power index) rankings are compiled based on 10,000 simulations among other methods. According to this list, LSU has only a 1.8 percent chance of winning the SEC West.

The top five programs on the list include Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson, Iowa State, and Ohio State.

Some believe LSU coming in at No. 18 is justified based on the season the Tigers had the previous year, but many fans know last year’s team will not project the team that will hit the field in the upcoming season.

The 2020 LSU football team lost 14 players to the 2019 NFL Draft, but they’ve spent this entire offseason rebuilding their program with a new coaching staff and new player personnel.

The Tigers are expected to fully rebound in the 2021 season, and many are expecting LSU to exceed all expectations.

