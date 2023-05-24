ESPN ranks LSU’s 2023 schedule as one of college football’s toughest

LSU is no stranger to tough schedules, and 2024 will be no different.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, LSU faces the nation’s 15th toughest schedule.

At the moment, LSU sits fourth in FPI. The lone team on LSU’s schedule ranked higher is Alabama. The only other top-15 team LSU’s set to face is Florida State. Unfortunately for LSU, neither of those games will be at home.

At the top, only facing two top 15 teams could be a bit easier than in past years. But what makes the SEC tough isn’t just facing the best teams, it’s the grind of facing decent teams every week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

LSU plays Ole Miss, Florida and Texas A&M — three schools projected to be top 20 in FPI. In the top 40, there’s Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Missouri. That makes eight of LSU’s 12 games top 40 opponents.

FPI projects LSU at 9.6 wins with a 1.6% chance of running the table, a 20.4% chance of winning the west and a 7.1% chance of winning the conference.

More Baseball!

Recapping Day 1 of the 2023 SEC tournament How to watch LSU baseball's SEC tournament opener against South Carolina on Wednesday morning Where LSU sits in D1Baseball's NCAA regional projections entering SEC tournament

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire