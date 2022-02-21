ESPN ranks LeBron James second on NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team

The 2022 NBA All-Star game had an incredible moment during halftime when members of the league’s 75th Anniversary Team got recognized for their respective careers.

The league has been honoring its 75th season these last few months, and it’s provided publications with the chance to sort out who the best players are in the pool of 75.

In ESPN’s latest ranking of the 75th Anniversary Team, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James came in second, just behind Michael Jordan:

Long before player empowerment entered the vernacular, James blazed a path to have his endorsements become partnerships, his status as a player become that of a stakeholder, his public persona to include an element of social activism. While James’ individual accomplishments will put his career near the very top of all to have ever played the sport, the blueprint he created will give others a chance to maximize their experience as a professional athlete. — Dave McMenamin

