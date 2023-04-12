ESPN ranks Jayden Daniels among top 10 best QBs in college football

Entering his second year at LSU and fifth in college, QB Jayden Daniels is generating some buzz. ESPN tabbed him as the ninth-best quarterback in the sport.

“Daniels opted to transfer to LSU before last season, won the starting job and had a productive first season under Brian Kelly,” ESPN said.

According to PFF, Daniels threw for 2,943 yards last year and, not including sack yardage, ran for 1,079 more.

ESPN mentions how Daniels’ play against Ole Miss and Alabama helped turn LSU’s season around and set the Tigers on a 10-win path.

Daniels’ best game through the air came against Florida where he completed 72% of his passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

It’s hard to find many complaints about the job Daniels did in 2022. He played through injuries and consistently kept LSU ahead of the chain. His speed from the QB position added a dimension we haven’t from an LSU offense in some time.

“With 41 career starts under his belt, Daniels said he was returning in hopes of leading LSU to a championship.”

