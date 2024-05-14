ESPN ranks Ja’Lynn Polk as top non-Round 1 rookie who can make an impact

The New England Patriots have added rookie talent to their wide receivers room, which is headlined by former Washington star Ja’Lynn Polk.

He figures to be highly ranked in the Patriots offense, but where does he stand amongst his peers? ESPN’s Field Yates created a top-10 list of non-Round 1 draft picks that could potentially have the greatest rookie year impact for their teams.

Polk came in at at No. 7 on the list behind other notable names, like Buffalo’s Keon Coleman, Los Angeles’ Ladd McConkey and Pittsburgh’s Roman Wilson. There will be plenty of opportunities to make a splash in a Patriots offense that was limited in playmakers last season.

Yates wrote:

The Patriots don’t have an incumbent player on the roster who profiles as their clear-cut top wideout, leaving the door wide open. And I think Polk — who had 1,159 yards and nine scores last season — will take over a prominent role sooner rather than later. His route running, reliable hands, great body control and overall toughness should make his transition to the NFL easier than it is for most rookie receivers, and he can immediately help whoever is under center.

Polk was one of two receivers the Patriots selected in the draft, with the team also taking former UCF wideout Javon Baker. Development will be key in him getting up to speed and producing right out of the gates.

Nevertheless, it’s clear he has the tools needed to succeed in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire