ESPN ranks Giants’ five-man core in the middle of the pack

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has done a solid job overhauling and rebuilding the team’s roster in just two years. However, there’s still plenty of work to be done as the Giants are thin in several areas.

But given what’s been accomplished, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Just a short while ago, the Giants had one of the worst rosters in football and their core was ranked near the bottom of the league.

Entering the 2023 regular season, that has changed. ESPN now has the Giants’ five-player core ranked in the middle of the NFL pack.

15. New York Giants Roster core: QB Daniel Jones, DT Dexter Lawrence, OT Andrew Thomas, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, TE Darren Waller Average core age: 25.4 Huge seasons from Lawrence — who managed to rank fourth among defensive tackles in pass rush win rate (17%) despite playing nose tackle — and Thomas mean the Giants have major talent in the trenches, with more upside available from Thibodeaux. Jones is coming off a career year but remains somewhat of a question mark.

An argument could be made that the Giants should be slightly higher on this list, ahead of teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings, who they ousted from the NFC Playoffs last season. But that’s just nitpicking.

The bottom line is that the Giants are on a positive trajectory and should continue to climb the ranks in 2023 despite a hellish schedule.

