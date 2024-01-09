ESPN ranks Georgia No. 1 in 2024’s way-too-early rankings

ESPN has ranked the Georgia Bulldogs as their preseason No. 1 for the 2024 college football season. Of course, the 2023 college football season just ended, so it is too early to know exactly how teams will look in August.

Why is Georgia ranked No. 1? ESPN’s Mark Schlabach points to Georgia’s recent streak of excellence on the field and in recruiting. Additionally, he notes that returning starting quarterback Carson Beck is massive for the Bulldogs.

After narrowly missing out on the College Football Playoff for the third straight season, the Bulldogs reloaded with another No. 1-ranked recruiting class and blasted Florida State 63-3 in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Georgia has won 30 of its past 31 games and 46 of 48.

Georgia will have a fun schedule in 2024. The Bulldogs, who return star quarterback Carson Beck and several experienced players in the trenches, play at Alabama, at Texas, and at Ole Miss next season. The Dawgs open the season against Clemson in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 31.

Georgia will likely see numerous Bulldogs selected in the 2024 NFL draft. However, the Dawgs reload and should be primed to make the 12-team College Football Playoff next season.

Replacing (Brock) Bowers and (Ladd) McConkey presents a challenge, but the Bulldogs have stockpiled tight ends and receivers. Adding (Trevor) Etienne, who ran for 1,472 yards with 14 touchdowns at Florida the past two seasons combined, was important with (Daijun) Edwards and Kendall Milton departing. Developing depth in the interior defensive line and in the secondary will be a priority in the spring.

Georgia is still rounding out its roster ahead of the 2024 college football season. College football is more year-round than ever with the transfer portal.

Following Georgia in ESPN’s rankings are No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Alabama, and No. 5 Ohio State.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire