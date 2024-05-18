ESPN ranks Georgia’s Carson Beck as top Heisman contender

ESPN has named Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck as the top Heisman contender for the 2024 college football season. Beck, who is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, is college football’s leading returning passer and will have tons of weapons to pass to this fall.

Carson Beck is arguably the best quarterback in the country and is playing on the best team, so he has an excellent chance to win the Heisman. Beck was named as a second-team All-SEC selection for his 2023 season.

“The Dawgs are still raw over their lack of a CFP invite and will enter fall with Silicon Valley’s worth of chips on their big ol’ hairy shoulders,” writes ESPN’s Ryan McGee.

“It’s the shoulders of Beck that will be asked to dish out that revenge, having made 14 starts one year ago and losing only once. It’s his fifth season in Athens and if he can improve even a little on his numbers — 3,941 yards, 24 TDs, 6 INTs, 72% completion — from a year ago on a CFP team, it’ll be impossible to keep him out of New York in December.”

Carson Beck and Georgia will have tons of opportunities to prove themselves on the national stage. Georgia has four games that are already scheduled to be televised on ABC. Additionally, Georgia has road games against three potential top-five teams in Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss. This fall can’t get here soon enough!

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire