ESPN ranks Dolphins draft value compared to other teams in last 10 drafts

With the 2022 NFL draft right around the corner, all the football world is talking about is the three-day event, whether it’s this upcoming draft or those that have passed.

During this period, ESPN took the time to come up with their own statistic called Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE). This took “each player’s career AV [via. Pro Football Reference] and measured it against a value based on where that player was taken in the NFL draft.”

Using CAVOE, they graded out the last 10 draft classes for all 32 teams and ranked them from best to worst.

The Miami Dolphins came in at No. 13 in the NFL with a 10.0. They were fifth in the AFC but third in their own division, as the Buffalo Bills were No. 12 (18.7) and the New England Patriots were seventh (72.3). That’s how well they’re saying the AFC East drafted in the last decade.

They graded Jarvis Landry (33.8) as Miami’s best pick by CAVOE, and Dion Jordan as their worst (-44.6).

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques had 2016 as their best draft class in the last decade. Here’s what he said about it:

“2016. Last season’s haul was close, but the class of 2016 gets the nod here on the strength of All-Pro players such as offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, cornerback Xavien Howard and receiver Jakeem Grant. The Dolphins also selected Kenyan Drake in the third round, who has been a quality running back throughout his six NFL seasons. Of course, Miami also famously traded Tunsil to Houston for a bevy of picks that would help them them one day trade for Tyreek Hill.”

With only four picks in this year’s draft, the Dolphins will have to hit on selections that would certainly fair well in this department.

