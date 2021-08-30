ESPN ranks Dak Prescott at No. 12, QB among 4 Cowboys in Top 100 players list

The Dallas Cowboys had a down season in 2020, no doubt about it. However, the NFL Network’s top 100 list for 2021, based on its title shouldn’t reflect that. There’s no way on this big blue and green marble that there is only one Cowboys player worthy of being in the top 100 players across the league but that’s the claim, with future Hall of Famer Zack Martin checking in all the way down at No. 85.

The list is embarrassing and a farce and should be dismissed as a recap on 2020 which should’ve been released in March instead of August. ESPN has since produced their own list, which actually reflects rankings of what is anticipated for the coming season, not what happened in 2020, and the Cowboys are fairly represented. Martin is joined by fellow lineman Tyron Smith, wideout Amari Cooper and of course QB Dak Prescott who ranked just outside the top-10 players in the league.

No. 79 Tyron Smith

OT | Cowboys Age: 30 2020 rank: 60

Smith has not played a full season since 2015 because of injuries, but he believes neck surgery has helped him get back into the best shape of his career. He is entering his 11th season at just 30 years old, and the Cowboys believe he remains one of the best -- if not the best -- left tackles in the NFL. -- Todd Archer

Signature stat: Smith has allowed just six sacks in his past 3,477 snaps.

What they are saying: "I can't think too much about it. You got to think as if you're still a young guy. If the team thinks you're an old guy, you're going to be an old guy. I try to keep a young mentality, that's why I come around laughing and joking around." -- Smith

No. 71: Amari Cooper

WR | Cowboys Age: 27 2020 rank: 56

Cooper had offseason ankle surgery that kept him off the field for the start of training camp, but coach Mike McCarthy has been impressed by his conditioning. After catching a career-high 92 passes from four different QBs last season, Cooper does not believe he is behind. With CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup also in the fold, Cooper might garner less defensive attention but could also be looking at fewer targets. -- Todd Archer

Signature stat: Cooper has scored 19 regular-season touchdowns since joining the Cowboys, and nine have been of 20 yards or more.

What they are saying: "I'm taking it real serious. I want this to be the best season I've ever had playing football, and you can't just say those things. I mean you can, but if you're going to say them, you have to back them up -- and that's what I'm trying to do." -- Cooper

2021 projection: 1,064 receiving yards, 7 TDs

No. 50 Zack Martin

G | Cowboys Age: 30 2020 rank: 45

Martin missed six games last season because of a concussion and calf strain, which ended his Pro Bowl streak at six years. He remains a dominant guard, and he showed last season he could move to right tackle without any problem if needed. With Martin fully healthy, the Cowboys know they can dominate the interior. -- Todd Archer

Signature stat: Martin did not allow a sack or have an accepted penalty against him in 2020. In fact, he has not had a penalty in his last 25 games.

What they are saying: "You don't see a whole lot of guys win and continue to win against him. They may beat him once, but he usually recovers and finds a way to fight and claw and get a hand back on the guy and give us just enough to get the ball out. ... He's pretty, pretty special." -- Kellen Moore, Cowboys offensive coordinator

No. 12 Dak Prescott

QB | Cowboys Age: 28 2020 rank: 20

Before his season-ending ankle injury, Prescott was on pace for more than 6,000 yards passing. Since then, he has signed a $160 million contract extension and was limited in camp because of a latissimus strain, but the Cowboys believe Prescott is their best chance of winning big. -- Todd Archer

Signature stat: Prescott has 20 touchdowns (17 passing, three rushing) since 2016 when the score difference is within seven points in the fourth quarter or overtime. Despite Prescott's 11 missed games last season, only Russell Wilson (29), Derek Carr (24) and Matt Ryan (23) have more.

What they are saying: "One thing about Dak, he's the same man every day. From a performance standpoint, I think we're stating the obvious. He's an outstanding quarterback that has great days in front of him. But his leadership, and all that, to me that's part of the contract. When players receive big contracts, I view it -- this is my opinion -- that obviously they're being rewarded and recognized for what they do on Sundays. But the responsibility that they have Monday through Saturday greatly increases. And nobody emulates that more than Dak Prescott." -- Mike McCarthy, Cowboys coach

2021 projection: 4,824 passing yards, 31 TDs, 12 INTs (258 yards/6 TDs rushing)

ESPN's Top 11

11. Myles Garrett, DE, Browns 10. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs 9. Josh Allen, QB Bills 8. Davante Adams, WR, Packers 7. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams 6. T.J. Watt, Steelers 5. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs 4. Russell, Wilson, QB, Seahawks 3. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers 2. Aaron Donald, DT, Rams 1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

