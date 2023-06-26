ESPN ranks Cowboys as 7th in offensive skill positions

A quarterback is only as good as his targets, and there was no better case study than the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott in 2022. Prescott was stripped of two of his top weapons from the year prior, as the club traded away Amari Cooper for salary cap relief and (wisely) chose not to match the ridiculous free agency contract the Miami Dolphins gave to Cedric Wilson.

The front office wasn’t wrong in those decisions, but they failed in their quest to replace those two integral pieces. James Washington was a free agency failure many saw coming, and the club prioritized other positions with their first two draft picks in 2022. In the third round they selected South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert, diverting from their big-school draft mantra. They were burned for it, as Tolbert was not ready for the big lights in Year 1.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell dropped Dallas from having the No. 2 grouping of skill position players in 2021 down to 11th in 2022. Now, despite losing their tight end in free agency, the Cowboys have bounced back to No. 7.

Rules

Here’s a look at the criteria Barnwell used for his rankings:

This is only about on-field performance for the 2023 season.

Injury history and suspensions matter.

Wide receivers are weighted more heavily than running backs or tight ends.

The focus is on elite players and a team’s top five contributors.

Efficiency matters.

Barnwell's thoughts on Cowboys' WRs

The Cowboys probably feel good about their top two wide receivers, too. Amari Cooper’s departure created an opportunity for CeeDee Lamb to break out, and Lamb responded with a 1,359-yard, nine-touchdown season. Enter Brandin Cooks, who was impressive despite replacement-level quarterback play across his final two seasons with the Texans. Cooks was unsurprisingly at his best when he had Deshaun Watson on the field in 2020, but the former Saints, Patriots and Rams wideout continued to produce numbers with Davis Mills and others. Some of that was garbage time, as he caught a league-high 44 passes over the past three seasons when his team had no more than a 5% chance of winning, but he was productive in the few games the Texans did win.

Barnwell's thoughts on Cowboys RBs and TEs

[T]he Cowboys have an imposing third player in running back Tony Pollard, who excelled after being shifted into the primary role a year ago. I expect Dallas to add another back between now and the start of the season, with Elliott as the most likely candidate, but I can’t factor that in since the team hasn’t yet made that addition to the roster. With Ronald Jones and Deuce Vaughn currently projected for meaningful carries and a group of young players with little experience competing for Dalton Schultz’s role at tight end, the Cowboys don’t have enough outside of their two star wideouts to push higher in these rankings.

Cowboys overview

Barnwell thinks that despite the personnel improving from 2022, Dallas is likely to take a step back on offense. This relates to a recent article here at Cowboys Wire from Reid Hanson, which speaks to the club slowing down their offensive pace to better compliment their rabid defense.

“The past three seasons with Moore calling plays, the Cowboys have been top-2 in plays per minute. As discussed previously, it’s going to be hard for McCarthy to even duplicate that, let alone improve on it.

Willfully slowing down the time in between plays would give more rest to the defense, regardless of whether the series converts.”

Barnwell echoes that sentiment.

One thing to watch out for: Don’t be surprised if Dallas’ numbers across the board decline in 2023. After parting ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, coach Mike McCarthy noted that he wanted his offense to run the ball more often and help keep his defense fresh. I found those claims to mostly be bunk, but the Cowboys did run 195 drives last season, the fifth most of any team. They’re likely to slow down this season, leaving fewer opportunities for everyone to go around.

Barnwell's Top 10 and analysis of team's surrounding Dallas

While Barnwell is correct in identifying Justin Jefferson as the lead WR, he likely isn’t that far above Lamb to make up for the difference at the No. 2 and No. 3 wideout spots. Jordan Addison as a rookie should not be projected at the same level as Cooks. And while Michael Gallup was not good in 2022, his being a year further away from his ACL and returning to WR3 in the pecking order should certainly place him a couple tiers above KJ Osborn. While TJ Hockensen is clearly more established than Dallas’ tight ends, Tony Pollard runs circles around Alexander Mattison.

Dallas should be above Minnesota.

Seattle’s another question mark, as it’s hard to choose between DK Metcalf and Lamb, as well as Tyler Lockett and Cooks. Is Kenneth Walker better than Pollard? Not likely, thought I do love rookie Zach Charbonnet immensely. Rookie Jaxson Smith-Njigba is my favorite rookie WR, so I will give him a nod over Gallup, but there’s an argument to be made for the teams from No. 8 to No. 4 all being a matter of personal preference. Obviously, Barnwell’s rankings are metrics based, so opinion is only relevant to those who hold them.

