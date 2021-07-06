ESPN ranks Colts’ DeForest Buckner as top-3 DT

“3. DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: 6

Age: 27 | Last year’s ranking: 4

Buckner set the tone of disruption in his first year with the Colts, posting 58 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus gave Buckner a stellar 89.7 grade on the season.

“He’s a damn problem,” an NFC exec said. “Once he gets those long arms on you, he can drive you back. Doesn’t stop coming each play. Incredible motor.”

The Colts defense improved from 16th to 8th in total defense ranking year-over-year, and the trade with the 49ers for Buckner was a catalyst. Indianapolis allowed 3.7 yards per rush when Buckner was on the field and 4.9 yards per rush when he was on the sideline.

Buckner is also highly effective as an edge defender, winning on 33.3% of his edge rushes to lead all NFL defensive players. He tied for the team lead in total pressures.”