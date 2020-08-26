ESPN ranks Colts 14th, says Marlon Mack is on the hot seat

As the 2020 season approaches quickly, the Indianapolis Colts are well into training camp preparing for their regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Entering one of the most unique campaigns in recent memory, ESPN placed the Colts at No. 14 in their preseason power rankings. They also named one player on the hot seat. In Indy, running back Marlon Mack was named

14. Indianapolis Colts Who’s on the hot seat? RB Marlon Mack Why his seat is warm: On paper, Mack shouldn’t be on the hot seat based on his production in 2019. He had a career high in carries (247) and yards (1,091) while appearing to be the running back of the future for the Colts. But warning flags went up in the offseason when the Colts didn’t pick up his fifth-year option and selected Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor — who finished his college career with back-to-back 2,000-yard rushing seasons — in the second round of the draft. Mack will begin the season as the starter, but Taylor will have an opportunity to get snaps in the backfield rotation. — Mike Wells

One of the biggest offseason storylines has been the competition between Mack and the rookie in Taylor. Both have started out training camp on a strong note with Mack taking the majority of first-team reps.

It also helped that Mack had arguably the best day on offense when the Colts held their first scrimmage of training camp on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

When it comes to the future, there isn’t much discussion. Taylor is clearly the future lead back, especially after Jim Irsay refuted a report about a contract extension for Mack this offseason.

But the two are likely to share early-down work throughout the season while Frank Reich implements a hot-hand approach. Both being explosive running backs, it could be anyone’s guess who will emerge.

Regardless, the Colts backfield is primed to be a driving force in the success of the offense in 2020 as both Mack and Taylor work behind arguably the bets offensive line in the NFL.