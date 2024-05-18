ESPN ranks Colorado women’s basketball’s 2024 recruiting class among nation’s best

The Colorado women’s basketball program has endured the tough challenge of retooling nearly its entire roster this offseason. In hopes of continuing their recent success, head coach JR Payne and the Buffs made some calculated moves to pick up some of the best high school talent in the world.

ESPN’s Shane Laflin recognized the work CU has put in since wrapping up the season, ranking Payne’s 2024 high school signing class at No. 25 in the nation, tied with soon-to-be Big 12 opponent Baylor. Laflin highlighted the commitments of Tabitha Betson (No. 48) and Grace Oliver (No. 84) due to their placements in ESPN’s 2024 HoopGurlz recruiting rankings.

Here’s what Laflin had to offer about Colorado’s highly-touted incomers:

JR Payne and the Colorado program are coming off their best season while she’s been at the helm and now they transition into the Big 12 with a top-25 recruiting class. Betson is a skilled big from Australia who spent her prep years at DME Academy in Florida. She is a nice combination of power inside and overall feel away from the basket. She will be able to play inside and out and will anchor them inside with her touch around the rim and IQ. Grace Oliver is a forward who will log minutes on the perimeter and inside for Colorado. She has a nice shooting touch and is a glue player with high quality facilitating qualities to her game.

The Buffs have two other high school recruits who are a part of their incoming class. Lova Lagerlid, a 6-foot guard out of Sweden, signed with CU back in November alongside Betson and Oliver. Erin Powell, a 6-foot forward out of England, signed with the black and gold at the end of April.

