ESPN ranks college football’s top receivers for 2023

The 2023 NFL draft receiver class featured Jordan Addison, Zay Flowers, Quentin Johnston, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as first-round choices. In 2023, the class is even better with Marvin Harrison Jr. as the cream of the crop.

For yet another season, the USC Trojans landed a top-tier wide receiver in the transfer portal with former Arizona star Dorian Singer. He should benefit immensely from Caleb Williams throwing him passes.

The rest of the top wide receivers are a special group. Here’s a ranking of the top 10, with two Washington Huskies and a pair of Ohio State Buckeyes. It will be fascinating to see how — or if — these rankings change over the course of the season to come:

MARVIN HARRISON JR., OHIO STATE

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes the catch as Michigan Wolverines defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) defends during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t surprising: Marvin Harrison Jr. is likely going to be a top-three pick, and some even had him and Caleb Williams going to the Arizona Cardinals. He’s that good.

EMEKA EGBUKA, OHIO STATE

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) during the first half of the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State probably has the top two wide receivers in the country. Wide Receiver U might be in Columbus now.

ROME ODUNZE, WASHINGTON

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Anthony Cook (11) tackles Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) during the first half in the 2022 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Rome Odunze is set for a massive year with Michael Penix Jr. set for another huge season.

DORIAN SINGER, USC

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Dorian Singer (15) and defensive back Vincent Ragsdale (82) fights for the ball during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Pittman. Drake London. Jordan Addison. Now, Dorian Singer. He was fantastic last year with Jayden de Laura throwing passes, and now he gets Caleb Williams. Here’s Pablo Uggetti’s analysis of the Pac-12’s leading receiver:

During his second season at Arizona, Singer broke out for 1,105 receiving yards and six touchdowns on just 66 receptions. The player from St. Paul, Minnesota, averaged 16.7 yards per catch and became one of the fulcrums of Arizona’s explosive offense. It was enough to vault Singer into the national spotlight and, more importantly, right into the view of Lincoln Riley and USC. In fact, Singer put on a show during the Wildcats’ matchup against the Trojans in October. USC’s defense had no answer for Singer, who totaled 144 yards and three touchdowns, including a 73-yard score. So it was no surprise that once Singer entered the transfer portal, USC called. The decision was straightforward and, with Jordan Addison leaving for the NFL, Singer immediately has become one of Caleb Williams’ top targets this spring. USC’s wide receiver room is loaded, but Singer has the opportunity to be the No. 1 option and have a season that tops his breakout in Tucson last year.

XAVIER WORTHY, TEXAS

Texas Longhorns Xavier Worthy lines up to run his routes during practice at DKR stadium during spring football on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Xavier Worthy is set to be the favorite target for Quinn Ewers, and then Arch Manning.

JOHNNY WILSON, FLORIDA STATE

The ball slips through the hands of Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14). The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 35-32 in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Florida State is one of the most intriguing teams this year, and Johnny Wilson is going to have a massive season since Jordan Travis returns as his quarterback.

MALIK NABERS, LSU

Malik Nabers 8 runs the ball during the LSU Tigers Spring Game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK. Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Jayden Daniels is going to love throwing passes to Malik Nabers. LSU is stacked at this position, and Nabers could be the next guy to break out.

JALEN MCMILLAN, WASHINGTON

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Texas Longhorns in the 2022 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Another Washington wide receiver makes the list, and both he and Odunze could have 1,000-yard campaigns catching passes from Michael Penix.

ZAKHARI FRANKLIN, TRANSFER PORTAL

Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UTSA Roadrunners wide receiver Zakhari Franklin (4) celebrates a touchdown against the Troy Trojans in the second quarter at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Zakhari Franklin is in the portal and has the Colorado Buffaloes as one of his finalists. He is a special talent, and we can only imagine what it will look like in a Sean Lewis offense.

MALACHI CORLEY, WESTERN KENTUCKY

Dec 21, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) catches a pass against South Alabama Jaguars defensive lineman Jamie Sheriff (11) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Western Kentucky loves to throw the football, and Malachi Corley is one of the reasons why.

