ESPN ranks Clemson’s 2025 recruiting class in the early Top 10

For a program like Clemson football, recruiting is essential.

The Tigers rarely, if ever, dip into the transfer portal, and when they have recently, it hasn’t been for more than depth. In modern college football, if you’re not taking advantage of the portal, you need to be hitting on the recruiting trail.

Luckily for Clemson fans, that’s something this program does well. According to ESPN’s latest article ranking the Top 10 teams in the 2025 class ($), Clemson currently has the 6th best.

The Tigers have checked several boxes early on with commitments at several positions. They already have two RBs in this class in Davidson and in-state prospect Marquise Henderson. Davidson is a runner with a nice blend of size, speed and power and posted monster numbers this season, rushing for 2,700 yards with 43 TDs. Blake Hebert missed most of his junior season with an injury but when healthy he is a QB with good size and a smooth, compact delivery who also moves well and can extend plays. In the trenches, DT Amare Adams is the top-ranked player in South Carolina and OT Easton Ware is used to opening running lanes for his teammate Davidson is a candidate to join him in the JR 300 in the next update.

Clemson’s 2025 class is stacking up well so far, but there is a lot more to come.

