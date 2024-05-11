ESPN ranks Charlie Condon as No. 1 MLB draft prospect

Georgia baseball star infielder/outfielder Charlie Condon is having a historic season. In fact, ESPN ranks Condon as the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 MLB draft.

However, ESPN does not think that Condon will be the first player drafted. Instead, ESPN projects that Condon will go No. 2 to the Cincinnati Reds.

“I’m hearing (Travis) Bazzana and Jac Caglianone are the leading options here (for the Cleveland Guardians), more than Charlie Condon, but due to team preference, not early price shopping,” writes Kiley McDaniel (subscription required).

Charlie Condon is both Georgia’s single-season and all-time home run leader. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound MLB draft prospect is the best power hitter in Georgia baseball history while hitting a remarkable .459 (best in the country) with 33 home runs, 41 walks, and17 RBIs through 69 games.

No. 12 Georgia baseball is hoping to host a regional this year. Condon and Georgia have faced a challenging SEC schedule filled with ranked opponents and other elite MLB draft prospects.

“Condon has a slight edge as the consensus best player in the draft class with vibes similar to Kris Bryant or Alec Bohm as a tall, right-handed hitting third baseman (or maybe outfielder, depending on how things break) with big raw power,” writes McDaniel. McDaniel ranks Condon as the top prospect in the draft and the No. 25 prospect in baseball, which includes all of the minor leagues.

The SEC has four of the five top teams in the country and is the deepest conference in college baseball. Charlie Condon and Georgia baseball have a long way to go this season, but so far, so good.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire