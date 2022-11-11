ESPN ranks CFB teams most likely to win the national championship

ESPN has ranked the five college football teams most likely to win the national championship ahead Week 11. There are still a lot of interesting games left to be played including Ohio State-Michigan, USC-UCLA, and TCU-Texas.

However, ESPN thinks the five teams most likely to win to the national championship all play in the SEC or Big Ten. The Pac-12 or Big 12 could sneak into the College Football Playoff, but a team for either conference would be a big underdog in the CFP.

There are a number of one-loss teams looking to win out and get some help. Georgia is considered the nation’s top team right now, but the Bulldogs have had some close calls.

Here’s who ESPN ranks as the five teams most likely to win the national championship:

Alabama Crimson Tide (5%)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide need a lot of help to make the College Football Playoff. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 opponent: No. 11 Ole Miss

Alabama must win on the road at Ole Miss to stay in the hunt for the national championship. The Crimson Tide need there to be a two-loss Pac-12 champion, TCU to lose a couple of games, and for Ohio State or Michigan to lose too (before Week 13). That’s just to have a chance to make the CFP.

Tennessee Volunteers (11%)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Week 11 opponent: Missouri

Tennessee lost at Georgia and must win out in order to have a good chance to make the CFP. The Volunteers would make the CFP over Alabama if the two teams have the same record. Tennessee needs some help to make the CFP, but not a ton of help.

Michigan Wolverines (13%)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 opponent: Nebraska

The Wolverines are in a good position to be 11-0 entering the Ohio State game. Michigan could still make the CFP if they lose to Ohio State, but the Wolverines’ soft nonconference schedule could comeback to bite them.

Ohio State Buckeyes (31%)

(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Week 11 opponent: Indiana

Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame to start the season looks more impressive after the Fighting Irish defeated Clemson. The Buckeyes are in an excellent position to make the CFP and have one of the top offenses in the country.

Georgia Bulldogs (33%)

Joshua L. Jones/Online Athens

Week 11 opponent: Mississippi State

Georgia enters the Mississippi State game as the top team in college football. The Bulldogs, who have wins over Tennessee and Oregon, could likely lose a game and still make the CFP.

