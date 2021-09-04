ESPN ranks CFB’s most exciting teams to watch in 2021: Where’s Georgia?

ESPN recently ranked the top-10 most exciting college football teams to watch for the 2021 season.

For the first time a long time, Georgia should actually display an exciting-to-watch football team.

With an elite quarterback, an opened up playbook and a ton of studs at the skill positions, ESPN ranked the Dawgs awfully high on the list.

No. 2, to be exact.

ESPN says the only team in the nation that’s more exciting to watch than Georgia is the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here’s what ESPN had to say about ranking Georgia as the No. 2 most exciting team to watch in America this season.

There’s nothing that Georgia can’t do, or at least it appears so on paper. The Bulldogs were a frustrating watch in 2020 because they had skilled players on both sides of the football. Defensively, the work and effort showed up. Offensively, the players with ability were there, but at the quarterback position, things never clicked. When JT Daniels was cleared to play, he showed what Georgia was capable of all along. In four games, he completed 68% of his passes for more than 1,200 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. College football wizard Bill Connelly named him the next Mac Jones, which is high praise considering how Jones performed in 2020. Along with Daniels, Zamir White and Kendall Milton are likely going to prove themselves to be the best running back duo in the nation. If the Bulldogs can put it all together, they might just be the best team in the sport.

JT Daniels was more than impressive in the second half of the 2020 college football season, giving UGA fans hope that the Bulldogs’ offense can move the ball through the air rather than solely relying on the run game.

With Daniels under center, Georgia’s offense was actually exciting to watch – something Bulldogs’ fans have not really been able to say since Aaron Murray was in Athens.

Daniels looks ready to lead the Bulldogs in 2021 and he should be one of the nation’s top quarterbacks at the end of the season.

He had a phenomenal first year with Georgia, throwing for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

Everything seemed to click when Daniels lined up under center, and years of built-up frustration with the Georgia offense began to slip away.

Now it’s time for Daniels to carry that momentum into the 2021 season. And it all starts with Clemson.